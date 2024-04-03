Turkish Inflation Skyrockets to 68.5% in March: Central Bank Takes Action

Inflation in Turkey soared to a staggering 68.5% year-on-year in March, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute Turkstat. This alarming surge in prices has intensified concerns over the country's economic stability.

Every month, consumer prices rose by 3.16% in March compared to February's increase of 4.53%. The acceleration of inflation can be attributed largely to sharp price hikes across various sectors. Notably, prices in the "Education" sector skyrocketed by a whopping 104.07%, while prices in hotels, cafes, and restaurants surged by 94.97%. Additionally, healthcare costs surged by 80.25%, and transport expenses rose by 79.92%.

Food and soft drink prices also experienced a significant increase, jumping by 70.41% compared to the previous year.

The persistent acceleration in inflation prompted Turkey's central bank to take drastic action, unexpectedly raising its key interest rate by 500 basis points to 50% at its March meeting. The move aims to curb inflationary pressures and stabilize the economy.

Furthermore, the central bank signaled its commitment to further tightening monetary and interest rate policies if the inflation outlook deteriorates. This proactive stance underscores the urgency of addressing the inflationary crisis.

Shortly after the release of the data, Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek expressed confidence that recent monetary and fiscal tightening measures would help stabilize inflation expectations and gradually lower inflation rates. He emphasized the government's determination to prioritize price stability and vowed to take necessary measures to achieve this goal.

"We will do whatever it takes until we achieve our goal of price stability, our top priority", stated on the social media platform X.