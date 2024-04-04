Reports from Politico suggest that Russia is gearing up for a significant offensive, possibly as early as August, according to high-ranking Ukrainian military personnel who served under General Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Sources within the Ukrainian military have indicated that Russia is amassing resources and preparing for a major assault, with some speculating it could occur even earlier than August. Despite concerns, Ukraine has refrained from a large-scale mobilization.

The sources stressed the severity of the situation, highlighting the risk of Russia breaking through the front line in certain areas. They expressed doubts about Ukraine's ability to counter such an offensive, citing a lack of advanced technologies to offset Russia's overwhelming troop presence.

In response to the reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky weighed in, suggesting that the offensive could begin as soon as the end of May or the beginning of June, indicating a heightened sense of urgency.

The prospect of a major Russian offensive has raised alarm bells, both within Ukraine and among Western allies. As tensions escalate, there are growing concerns about the potential impact on regional stability and the ongoing conflict in Eastern Ukraine.