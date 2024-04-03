After the Devastating Earthquake in Taiwan the Death Toll Rises to Seven

Deadly Earthquake Strikes Taiwan: Tsunami Alerts Triggered Across Pacific
A devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake has struck Taiwan's east coast, leaving one person dead and over 50 injured
A powerful earthquake has struck Taiwan, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. According to reports from world agencies, the death toll has risen to seven, with 736 people injured as of the latest update from local authorities.
The quake, described as the strongest to hit the island in 25 years, has caused widespread devastation, particularly in the Hualien region on Taiwan's east coast, which was near the epicenter. Most of the casualties occurred in this mountainous area.
Rescue efforts are underway as 77 people remain trapped under the debris of collapsed buildings or in tunnels in the affected areas. Among those trapped are two German citizens, adding an international dimension to the tragedy.
The severity of the earthquake is subject to varying measurements by different agencies. While the Central Meteorological Agency of Taiwan recorded it as 7.2 on the Richter scale, the US Geophysical Institute measured it as 7.4, and the Japan Seismological Agency reported it as 7.5. This discrepancy underscores the intensity of the seismic event.
❗️ The number of people injured in the earthquake in Taiwan has exceeded 700. The death toll has risen to seven people - CNN— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 3, 2024
According to local media, more than 100 buildings in Hualien County, near the epicenter of the earthquake, are damaged or partially destroyed. Also,… pic.twitter.com/a1jz6HUpJv
As emergency responders work tirelessly to rescue those trapped and provide aid to the injured, the focus remains on the immediate aftermath of the disaster. The affected communities are grappling with the destruction wrought by the quake, with buildings reduced to rubble and infrastructure severely damaged.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a bill reducing the age for military mobilization by two years, bringing it down from 27 to 25
Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) is reportedly planning the destruction of the Crimean bridge
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg refrained from providing a direct response regarding his proposal to establish a 5-year, 100 billion euro fund aimed at bolstering support for the Ukrainian military
Inflation in Turkey soared to a staggering 68.5% year-on-year in March, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute Turkstat
Reports from Politico suggest that Russia is gearing up for a significant offensive, possibly as early as August, according to high-ranking Ukrainian military personnel who served under General Valerii Zaluzhnyi
Linguistic similarities, high levels of education, labour market shortages, the mobilisation of national and EU resources, civil society involvement, and close cultural ties have helped Ukrainian refugees to find temporary employment in the EU and Norway
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022