Resigned Bulgarian Prime Minister Acknowledges Government Achievements in Final Meeting

In a final meeting of the current Council of Ministers, resigned Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov expressed gratitude to all cabinet ministers and provided an overview of the government's accomplishments. Despite facing a complex pre-election political landscape, Denkov commended ministers for maintaining productivity and making crucial decisions throughout the extraordinary tenth month of their tenure.

Addressing the ministers, Denkov highlighted the government's resilience in maintaining normal operations amid challenging circumstances. He emphasized the importance of their efforts in ensuring the continuity of governance and addressing the needs of citizens and businesses during this period.

During his report on the government's activities over the additional tenth month, Denkov underscored several notable achievements. These include Bulgaria's acceptance into the Schengen Agreement for air and water travel, with expectations for a decision regarding land borders by the year's end. Additionally, he mentioned advancements in the draft law on judicial power, which is currently open for public discussion.

Denkov also praised successes in the healthcare sector, citing improved access to cardiovascular medication for patients at reduced costs. He lauded the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works for signing numerous agreements with municipalities for infrastructure projects totaling over BGN 1.7 billion.

"Patients can now receive the medication for free at the lowest price within any of the 50 groups for cardiovascular diseases. The remaining medications come at significantly reduced costs compared to before", he said.

Furthermore, Akad. Denkov announced the approval of measures to address salary disparities within the administration, allocating BGN 269 million for this purpose. These measures aim to narrow the gap between minimum and maximum salaries and increase average salaries across all administrative levels, effective from January 1, 2024.

Highlighting support for farmers, Denkov mentioned that over 46,000 small and medium-sized farmers received BGN 154 million under a redistributive support scheme for the 2023 campaign. He also praised the Ministry of Youth and Sports for successfully implementing a sports infrastructure program and initiating contracts worth nearly BGN 10 million for various projects across the country.

Concluding his address, Akad. Denkov assured a smooth transition to the next caretaker government, emphasizing the importance of continuity and stability in governance.