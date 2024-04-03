Change of Gates for Domestic Flights of 'Bulgaria Air' at Sofia Airport

As a result of the accession of Bulgaria to the Schengen area from the end of March 2024, a change is also required at Sofia airport regarding the gates used by passengers for domestic routes in the country operated by the national carrier.

Sofia Airport informs travelers that as of April 3, all flights to Varna and Burgas will take place at the gates located in the inner part of Terminal 2, and not at the specially designated exit D1, as it was before.

Bulgaria Air passengers traveling to Varna and Burgas are recommended to arrive at the airport no later than 2 hours before the flight schedule, in order to have enough time for the entire process of checks, check-in for the flight and being escorted to the plane.

We remind passengers that pre-registration for the specific flight can be done online at a time and place convenient for them, thus avoiding waiting in long queues at the airport. When traveling with luggage, it should be submitted for tagging and check-in for the flight at a designated Drop off or Check-in counter at the airport. This can be done no later than one hour before the scheduled departure of the aircraft. Passengers traveling without baggage must keep their boarding pass in electronic form or print it out and arrive at the airport no later than 40 minutes before the flight.

The national carrier of Bulgaria offers its passengers convenient online check-in before the flight, as well as the possibility of requesting additional baggage and choosing a seat on the plane online.