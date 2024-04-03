State to Cover Rare Disease Treatment Costs In Bulgaria

Politics | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 10:59
Bulgaria: State to Cover Rare Disease Treatment Costs In Bulgaria Pixabay

The government will fund medications and specialized foods for individuals over 18 with rare diseases, but eligibility hinges on starting treatment before adulthood. These changes, proposed by lawmakers from four parliamentary factions, are criticized by the non-governmental organization “Community Bridges Association” for being discriminatory.

Under the proposed changes, individuals over 18 years old with rare diseases who began treatment before reaching adulthood will have their therapy costs covered by the state until completion. This move, aimed at preventing interruptions in treatment, has allocated BGN 8.4 million for 2024 to cover the therapy of 25 patients transitioning into adulthood this year.

Antoaneta Toncheva from the organization “Community Bridges Association” highlighted that individuals who did not commence treatment before adulthood would not benefit from the state-funded coverage, potentially leaving them without access to crucial medications and medical foods.

In response to these concerns, “Community Bridges Association” proposes an alternative text that would ensure treatment payment for individuals over 18, irrespective of when their illness began. This stance advocates for equitable access to healthcare for all rare disease patients, regardless of the timing of their diagnosis.

The implications of these amendments extend beyond rare diseases, as they also affect individuals with rare forms of common diseases. Previously, these individuals received funded treatment until adulthood or until the completion of therapy post-18. The proposed changes raise questions about access to essential healthcare for this group as well.

The timing of these amendments, introduced on the eve of early parliamentary elections, adds a political dimension to the debate. Importantly, the amendments were submitted by representatives from various political parties, including GERB, We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB), Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), and There is Such a People (TISP), indicating a cross-party effort to address the issue.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: rare, diseases, healthcare, funding

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Outpaces EU Average in Doctor Numbers, but Nurses Lag Behind

Bulgaria boasts a higher number of graduated and practicing doctors per capita compared to the European Union's average, according to an analysis commissioned by the Bulgarian Medical Union

Society » Health | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 14:19

European Commission Grants Greece 1 Billion Euros for Renewable Energy Projects

With the aim to bolster renewable energy infrastructure, the European Commission has greenlit funding of 1 billion euros for two key projects in Greece

World » EU | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 10:38

Starting April 1st, Antibiotics Exclusively Prescribed with E-Prescriptions

Amidst a shift toward digital healthcare practices, a new regulation mandates that doctors prescribe antibiotics solely through electronic prescription starting today

Society » Health | April 1, 2024, Monday // 11:08

Bulgaria's Ministry of Finance: 56 Heart Disease Medicines to Be Free Starting April

The Ministry of Finance has disclosed its affirmative stance on allocating resources for covering the entire cost of 56 drugs targeting cardiovascular diseases, such as those addressing hypertension, arrhythmia, and other frequently occurring chronic ailm

Society » Health | March 22, 2024, Friday // 16:26

Bulgaria Makes Strides in Reducing Infant Mortality, Yet Challenges Remain

Despite notable progress in reducing infant mortality rates, Bulgaria continues to grapple with figures well above the European Union average

Society » Health | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 10:04

Bulgarian Foundation “Danaya” Presents Six Urgent Requests For Healthcare Reforms

The founders of the Danaya for Life Foundation, consisting of public figures, have declared their stance and presented their demands for urgent reforms in the dire state of child healthcare.

Society | February 13, 2024, Tuesday // 12:06
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Parliament Rejects Proposed Gambling Act Amendments

In a contentious session, Parliament has decisively voted against proposed amendments to the Gambling Act aimed at restricting the advertisement of gambling activities

Politics | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 15:11

Bulgaria's Customs Agency Director Targeted in Anti-Corruption Operation

Earlier today, the director of Bulgaria's Customs Agency, Petya Bankova, has found herself at the center of an anti-corruption operation

Politics | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 14:32

Bulgarian Armed Forces Set for Thorough Modernization, Says Deputy Defence Minister

Deputy Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov revealed the plans for the thorough modernization of the Bulgarian Armed Forces, estimating a budget exceeding BGN 37 billion

Politics » Defense | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 13:10

Resigned Bulgarian Prime Minister Acknowledges Government Achievements in Final Meeting

In a final meeting of the current Council of Ministers, resigned Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov expressed gratitude to all cabinet ministers and provided an overview of the government's accomplishments

Politics | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 11:34

Bulgaria's Borissov Threatens to Halt or Sell 'TurkStream'

In a recent statement, GERB leader Boyko Borissov issued a stark warning to his former coalition partners, declaring that the National Assembly could halt or even sell the "Balkan Stream" (TurkStream) project as early as today

Politics | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 10:14

Bulgaria's President Radev Advocates for Peace in Gaza Amid Rising Tensions

Bulgaria stands in solidarity with international efforts for ceasefire and peace in Gaza, as President Rumen Radev affirmed in a recent conversation with Israeli President Isaac Herzog

Politics | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 09:59
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria