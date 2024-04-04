The Russian Ministry of Defense has reported a significant increase in the number of individuals expressing willingness to join the war in Ukraine, citing the recent attack on Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region as a primary motivator.

According to statements released by the ministry, interviews conducted at recruitment centers across Russian cities revealed a notable trend among candidates, with many citing a desire to avenge the casualties of the Crocus City Hall tragedy as their primary reason for enlisting.

Since the beginning of the year, over 100,000 individuals have reportedly signed up for military service under contract, with a noticeable surge observed in the past week and a half. The ministry attributes this spike to heightened sentiments following the attack on Crocus City Hall.

The attack, which occurred on March 22, 2024, stirred controversy as Russian authorities swiftly attributed blame to Ukraine, despite claims of responsibility by the Islamic State. Kyiv has vehemently denied any involvement, dismissing the accusations as baseless and provocative.

Adding complexity to the situation, reports indicate that the United States had issued warnings to Russia regarding potential threats to the Crocus City Hall two weeks prior to the attack. However, Russian officials deemed the information too vague to act upon effectively.

Sergey Naryshkin, the head of Russia's foreign intelligence service, acknowledged receiving intelligence from American sources but deemed it insufficient to prevent the tragic incident.

The revelation of US intelligence sharing practices, particularly in light of previous warnings to hostile nations like Iran, has raised questions about the handling of actionable intelligence. While the US often shares information about potential threats, details regarding specific attacks are typically withheld to safeguard intelligence gathering methods.