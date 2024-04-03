Outgoing Bulgarian PM Calls for Schengen Borders Lifting

Eurozone Entry for Bulgaria Faces Challenges Amid Government Uncertainty
Concerns loom over Bulgaria's potential entry into the eurozone as the nation grapples with political instability in the months ahead
In a recent informal meeting of EU leaders in Vilnius, outgoing Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov emphasized the importance of unity, security, and competitiveness for the European Union (EU) in the evolving geopolitical landscape. Denkov underscored Bulgaria's commitment to coordinated EU action with international partners to uphold a fair, rule-based global order.
Speaking on behalf of Bulgaria, Denkov advocated for strategic cooperation in security and defense, highlighting the significance of EU enlargement in maintaining stability and promoting European values. He stressed the necessity for the EU to present a unified voice on the global stage, defending European principles and standards.
Denkov urged the EU to continue supporting Ukraine's defense efforts and emphasized the importance of a comprehensive approach to migration challenges. Additionally, he called for the lifting of checks at the land borders of Bulgaria and Romania within the Schengen area, highlighting the importance of facilitating freedom of movement within the EU.
With geopolitical tensions on the rise, the call for a coordinated approach to global challenges underscores the EU's role as a strong global player.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
With the aim to bolster renewable energy infrastructure, the European Commission has greenlit funding of 1 billion euros for two key projects in Greece
European prosecutors are delving into allegations of corruption surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine negotiations between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla
In a tragic incident at Viertola school in Vantaa, Finland, three 12-year-old children were shot and wounded on Tuesday
The entry of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area by air and sea is anticipated to have a significant impact on tourism, with experts predicting a substantial increase in visitor numbers
Germany embarks on a groundbreaking shift in drug policy as it implements new legislation aimed at partially liberalizing the cannabis market
With Bulgaria's recent entry into the Schengen area by air and sea, maritime border services are adapting to a new set of regulations that offer greater flexibility for passengers, yachts, and vessels traveling between Schengen ports
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022