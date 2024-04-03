Bulgaria's Borissov Threatens to Halt or Sell 'TurkStream'

In a recent statement, GERB leader Boyko Borissov issued a stark warning to his former coalition partners, declaring that the National Assembly could halt or even sell the "Balkan Stream" (TurkStream) project as early as today. The threat comes amidst escalating tensions in Bulgarian politics, with Borissov accusing his counterparts of potentially betraying the national interest.

The GERB parliamentary group has backed the proposal to establish a temporary commission to investigate the "Balkan Stream" roadmap, put forth by the "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) party. Borissov emphasized that both halting or selling the project would be supported by GERB, despite viewing such actions as a betrayal of national interests.

The reason for his comment was the proposed draft resolution submitted by the coalition to create a temporary commission to investigate the circumstances surrounding the missing roadmap for the TurkStream project. Borissov stressed that for him there is no TurkStream gas pipeline, but it is a Balkan gas hub. He also said that the road map of the project is missing. "It is only in 'Dnevnik' and 'Capital'", he clarified.

"As early as today, the colleagues can submit a decision to stop 'Balkan Stream' because it is 100% Bulgarian. Why not let it be privatized? We are ready for both decisions. I suggest that we either stop it or sell it." Borissov also said.



Highlighting the potential strategic leverage Bulgaria holds with the "Balkan Stream," Borissov suggested that the country could exert pressure on Austria by imposing additional taxes on gas transit.

Borissov criticized the "Balkan Stream" project, citing financial difficulties faced by Bulgartransgaz and accusing his colleagues of hypocrisy. He proposed expanding the commission's scope to include investigations into transactions with "Lukoil" during the WCC-DB administration, aiming to shed light on financial dealings.

Addressing the ongoing pre-election debate over pension allowances, Borissov condemned the political bickering and emphasized the need for responsible fiscal policies. He also expressed readiness to discuss the rules for the Anti-Corruption Commission, signaling a willingness to engage in dialogue on key governance issues.

Regarding his recent statement about refusing to govern with certain parties, Borissov emphasized the importance of broad political support in forming a majority government.