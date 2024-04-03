Bulgaria's President Radev Advocates for Peace in Gaza Amid Rising Tensions

Eurozone Entry for Bulgaria Faces Challenges Amid Government Uncertainty
Concerns loom over Bulgaria's potential entry into the eurozone as the nation grapples with political instability in the months ahead
Bulgaria stands in solidarity with international efforts for ceasefire and peace in Gaza, as President Rumen Radev affirmed in a recent conversation with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Radev reiterated Sofia's condemnation of the Hamas attack and the taking of hostages, following the deadly assault on October 7th. Expressing concern over the civilian casualties and dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, Radev emphasized Israel's right to self-defense while urging for the protection of civilian lives.
During the conversation, Radev highlighted the plight of two Israelis of Bulgarian origin among the Hamas hostages, underscoring Bulgaria's vested interest in their safety. Additionally, the discussion encompassed the situation of the hijacked ship "Galaxy Leader," where two Bulgarian citizens remain onboard near Yemen. The dialogue underscores Bulgaria's active engagement in advocating for peace and security in the region.
Amid escalating tensions, President Radev's call for Israel to ensure civilian safety echoes broader international concerns over the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza. By reaffirming Bulgaria's commitment to international efforts for a ceasefire and dialogue, Radev's statements underscore the nation's stance on promoting peace and stability in the region.
In a contentious session, Parliament has decisively voted against proposed amendments to the Gambling Act aimed at restricting the advertisement of gambling activities
Earlier today, the director of Bulgaria's Customs Agency, Petya Bankova, has found herself at the center of an anti-corruption operation
Deputy Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov revealed the plans for the thorough modernization of the Bulgarian Armed Forces, estimating a budget exceeding BGN 37 billion
In a final meeting of the current Council of Ministers, resigned Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov expressed gratitude to all cabinet ministers and provided an overview of the government's accomplishments
The government will fund medications and specialized foods for individuals over 18 with rare diseases, but eligibility hinges on starting treatment before adulthood
In a recent statement, GERB leader Boyko Borissov issued a stark warning to his former coalition partners, declaring that the National Assembly could halt or even sell the "Balkan Stream" (TurkStream) project as early as today
