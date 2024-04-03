Bulgaria's President Radev Advocates for Peace in Gaza Amid Rising Tensions

Bulgaria stands in solidarity with international efforts for ceasefire and peace in Gaza, as President Rumen Radev affirmed in a recent conversation with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Radev reiterated Sofia's condemnation of the Hamas attack and the taking of hostages, following the deadly assault on October 7th. Expressing concern over the civilian casualties and dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, Radev emphasized Israel's right to self-defense while urging for the protection of civilian lives.

During the conversation, Radev highlighted the plight of two Israelis of Bulgarian origin among the Hamas hostages, underscoring Bulgaria's vested interest in their safety. Additionally, the discussion encompassed the situation of the hijacked ship "Galaxy Leader," where two Bulgarian citizens remain onboard near Yemen. The dialogue underscores Bulgaria's active engagement in advocating for peace and security in the region.

Amid escalating tensions, President Radev's call for Israel to ensure civilian safety echoes broader international concerns over the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza. By reaffirming Bulgaria's commitment to international efforts for a ceasefire and dialogue, Radev's statements underscore the nation's stance on promoting peace and stability in the region.