Maxim Behar Elected Chairman of the Board of Trustees of UNWE

Maxim Behar, globally renowned PR professional and CEO of the leading international PR company M3 Communications Group, Inc., was elected Chairman of the new Board of Trustees of UNWE (University of National and World Economy in Sofia) during its first meeting in the presence of the Rector Prof. Dimitar Dimitrov and the academic management.

He has been a member of the Board for the past four years, and in 2021 he was elected as a member of the first Advisory Board of the European University ENGAGE.EU, established by the UNWE and six other leading universities in Europe.

“I am happy to work with such a wonderful team of trustees, my colleagues and friends, exceptional professionals, and visionaries. I also believe that together, we will provide strong support for Rector Prof. Dimitrov, the entire academic community, and mainly – to our students,” Behar said.

The Board of Trustees is an important body composed of business, academic, and civil society representatives, recognized for their achievements and authority in their respective fields. They contribute to the strategic management and development of the university by actively participating in formulating strategic plans and raising resources and funds to support various educational and scientific projects in line with modern standards and needs.

Yovko Atanasov, Regional Manager of Lenovo for Bulgaria and North Macedonia, was elected organizational secretary of the Board of Trustees of UNWE. The members of the Board also included Eng. Iliyan Terziev, Chairman of the Board of the Chamber of Builders in Bulgaria, Eng. Krasimir Pingelov, CEO of “Electron Progress” EAD, Nikola Bakalov, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fibank (First Investment Bank), Sonia Krastanova, Director of the Finance Directorate – Ministry of Education and Science, Ivan Vasilev, Deputy Mayor for Finance and Healthcare in Sofia Municipality, and Angel Stoykov, Chairman of the National Representation of Student Councils in Bulgaria and former President of the Student Council of UNWE.

Maxim Behar is an internationally recognized communication expert with over 30 years of experience and numerous awards. He is the founder and CEO of the leading PR agency M3 Communications Group, Inc., former president of the world PR organization ICCO, and currently the president of the World Communications Forum Association in Davos, Switzerland. Behar is a graduate of UNWE but completed his education at the University of Economics in Prague. He graduated from Harvard Kennedy School in 2019 and trained at the Yokohama Kenshu Centre in Japan and The Pacific Institute in Seattle, USA. He is also the first Eastern European to be inducted into the PR Hall of Fame in London.