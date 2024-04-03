Sofia Celebrates 145 Years as Bulgaria's Capital

Society | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 08:30
Bulgaria: Sofia Celebrates 145 Years as Bulgaria's Capital Photo: Stella Ivanova

As Sofia marks 145 years since its declaration as the capital of Bulgaria, the capital municipality is abuzz with celebrations commemorating this historic milestone. On April 3, 1879, according to the old style calendar (March 22 by today's reckoning), the Constituent Assembly in Veliko Tarnovo made the momentous decision to designate Sofia as the capital of the Principality of Bulgaria, following a proposal by Professor Marin Drinov, a prominent historian, scientist, and statesman.

To honor the occasion, the city has organized a diverse array of events, including exhibitions, concerts, historical routes, and a film festival. Among the highlights of the festivities are the opening of historical buildings for public visits, such as those located at 33 Moskovska St. and 1 Paris St.

From April 1 to 14, an exhibition featuring illustrations from the book "My Sofia and Other Images" will be showcased in the Open Air Gallery near the National Palace of Culture (NDK). Additionally, an exhibition in the "Crystal" garden will pay homage to one of the city's iconic symbols - the Vitosha mountain - followed by a concert performed by the Sofia Brass Orchestra.

Residents and visitors alike will have the opportunity to explore various art galleries and museums in Sofia, including the Sofia City Art Gallery and its affiliates, the Dechko Uzunov Museum Gallery, and the Vaska Emanuilova Gallery. The Regional History Museum - Sofia will also offer free entry to its permanent and temporary exhibitions at Banski Square #1.

For history enthusiasts, the archaeological remains beneath Knyaginya Maria Luiza Blvd. in the Ancient Cultural and Communication Complex "Serdika" will be accessible to the public free of charge.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the Sofia Metro will announce seventeen of its stations on April 3 with musical performances by young local musicians. Meanwhile, a three-day film festival kicks off at the "Vlaikova" cinema, featuring a lineup of documentaries for cinema enthusiasts to enjoy.

Founded by the Thracians in the 8th century BCE, the city, known as Serdica in Roman times, thrived as a vital hub of trade and culture under Roman rule. Over the centuries, Sofia endured the influences of Byzantine and Ottoman rule, each leaving an indelible mark on its architecture and cultural landscape. In 1879, Sofia was declared the capital of Bulgaria, marking a new chapter in its history as the nation embarked on a journey of modernization and national awakening. Throughout the 20th century, the city weathered the storms of two world wars and the challenges of communist rule, emerging as a resilient metropolis that seamlessly blends its rich past with contemporary vitality. Today, Sofia stands as a testament to Bulgaria's enduring spirit and vibrant heritage, inviting visitors to explore its storied streets and uncover the layers of history that define its identity.

Tags: sofia, Bulgaria, capital, anniversary

