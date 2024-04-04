Zelensky Vows Stronger Responses to Russian Attacks as the War Escalates

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pledged more forceful retaliation against Russian attacks, following a recent escalation of hostilities in the ongoing war between the two nations. The promise comes in the wake of Russian airstrikes targeting the Ukrainian city of Sumy, resulting in damage to civil infrastructure, according to reports from the regional administration.

The Ukrainian air force has also reported the movement of Russian drones towards several regions, including Kirovgrad, Poltava, and Mykolaiv. Earlier incidents included a missile strike on the city of Dnipro, which left at least 18 people injured, including five children. The attack damaged buildings housing a kindergarten, a college, and an industrial facility.

In response to the escalating violence, President Zelensky emphasized his country's determination to retaliate against Russian aggression. In a televised address to the nation, he stated, "It's also important that the Russian terrorists receive answers to the blows they inflict on us. And each time the answers are more far-reaching."

Zelensky's remarks come on the heels of a significant Ukrainian drone attack on an oil refinery and drone factory located in the Russian republic of Tatarstan, over 1,000 kilometers from Ukraine's borders. Although production at both sites was reportedly unaffected, the attack underscores Ukraine's resolve to respond decisively to Russian aggression, regardless of geographic distance.

While the Ukrainian president did not directly acknowledge the Tatarstan attack, he emphasized the importance of such retaliatory actions in safeguarding Ukrainians from enemy assaults. The escalating conflict has prompted diplomatic efforts to bolster support for Ukraine, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg proposing a 5-year, 100 billion euro fund to aid the Ukrainian military. Additionally, there are discussions about NATO assuming coordination of aid efforts from the US-led informal Ramstein coalition.