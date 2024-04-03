Biden Calls for Accountability in Gaza Amid Aid Worker Tragedy

World | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 08:13
Bulgaria: Biden Calls for Accountability in Gaza Amid Aid Worker Tragedy

In a statement released by the White House on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden expressed profound dismay over the deaths of seven humanitarian workers from World Central Kitchen (WCK) in Gaza, citing Israel's insufficient measures to safeguard aid workers in the region. Biden emphasized the necessity of a prompt and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the airstrikes that targeted the aid workers' vehicles. He underscored the critical need for accountability and urged Israel to prioritize the protection of civilians and aid workers amid the ongoing conflict.

The tragic incident has highlighted the broader challenges faced in providing humanitarian aid in Gaza, with Biden stressing the recurring threats to aid workers and the impediments to delivering essential assistance to civilians. He reiterated the United States' persistent calls for Israel to coordinate military operations with humanitarian efforts to minimize civilian casualties and facilitate aid distribution.

Biden reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to delivering humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians in Gaza through all available means, while also pressing Israel to do more to facilitate aid delivery. He emphasized the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and disclosed ongoing efforts by a US team in Cairo to negotiate a resolution to the conflict.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed regret over the incident, acknowledging the unintentional harm caused to innocent individuals by Israeli forces. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have pledged to conduct a thorough investigation into the airstrike, aiming to prevent similar tragedies in the future. The international community, including the United States and Canada, has condemned the loss of civilian lives and called for measures to prevent further casualties amid the escalating violence.

As the situation in Gaza remains volatile, efforts to negotiate a ceasefire continue, with international stakeholders intensifying diplomatic initiatives to bring an end to the hostilities. The tragic deaths of aid workers underscore the urgent need for a cessation of violence and a concerted effort to address the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

