Deadly Earthquake Strikes Taiwan: Tsunami Alerts Triggered Across Pacific

World | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 08:07
Bulgaria: Deadly Earthquake Strikes Taiwan: Tsunami Alerts Triggered Across Pacific

A devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake has struck Taiwan's east coast, leaving one person dead and over 50 injured, as reported by Reuters on Wednesday. The powerful tremor, originating in the Pacific Ocean, rattled buildings and infrastructure, causing widespread panic and damage in its wake.

In the aftermath of the seismic event, tsunami alerts rippled across the Pacific, prompting precautionary measures in neighboring countries. Japan's Meteorological Agency swiftly issued warnings for Miyakojima and Okinawa islands, initially raising fears of potential catastrophic waves. However, these warnings have since been downgraded to advisories, providing a momentary reprieve for residents in those regions, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, the Philippines, anticipating the tsunami's impact, has issued its own warnings, urging coastal communities to seek higher ground immediately. The potential threat of high tsunami waves looms over provinces along the Batanes Group of Islands, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, and Isabela, heightening concerns for the safety of residents in these vulnerable areas.

In response to the evolving situation, aviation authorities have taken precautionary measures to ensure the safety of travelers. Flights to Japan's Naha Airport on Okinawa island have been diverted, with all staff and personnel relocating to higher floors as a safeguard against potential inundation. Japan Airlines has suspended flights from the affected regions, redirecting incoming flights and preventing further exposure to the impending danger.

The epicenter of the earthquake, located south-southeast of Hualien County Hall, triggered varying levels of intensity across Taiwan. Reports indicate significant shaking, with an intensity level of 5+ in several regions, including Yilan County and Miaoli County, and a magnitude of 5- felt in populous areas such as Taipei City and New Taipei City.

As authorities monitor the situation closely, anticipation mounts for the projected arrival of tsunami waves. The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued alerts for specific regions, warning of potential waves reaching heights of up to 3 meters. Residents brace for impact as the clock ticks closer to the anticipated arrival times, remaining vigilant in the face of nature's unpredictable force.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Taiwan, Earthquake, tsunami, Pacific

Related Articles:

After the Devastating Earthquake in Taiwan the Death Toll Rises to Seven

A powerful earthquake has struck Taiwan, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake

World | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 11:41

Seismic Shockwaves: Bulgaria's Devin and Southwest Greece Hit by Earthquakes

A pair of powerful earthquakes, registering magnitudes of 5.2 and 5.7, have struck Southwest Greece, sending tremors through the region and triggering concerns over potential damage.

Society » Incidents | March 29, 2024, Friday // 09:43

Earthquake Rocks Montenegro: Eyewitnesses Describe Frightening Scenes

Montenegro was jolted awake by a powerful earthquake in the early hours of this morning, sending shockwaves across the region

World » Southeast Europe | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 09:21

Remembering the Tragedy: 47 Years Since Bulgaria's Deadliest Earthquake

Today, Bulgarians mark the anniversary of the nation's deadliest earthquake, the haunting memories of the catastrophic event that struck 47 years ago resurface,

Society | March 4, 2024, Monday // 10:40

Earthquake Strikes Vranca Region

The Vranca region of Romania experienced a seismic event today as an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale shook the area

Society » Incidents | February 29, 2024, Thursday // 15:38

Earthquake in Plovdiv

A weak earthquake was felt last night in Plovdiv

Society » Incidents | February 16, 2024, Friday // 09:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

The Youth Goes To War: Ukraine Lowers Mobilization Age

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a bill reducing the age for military mobilization by two years, bringing it down from 27 to 25

World » Ukraine | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 16:04

Ukraine Plans to Destroy the Crimean Bridge Very Soon

Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) is reportedly planning the destruction of the Crimean bridge

World » Ukraine | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 14:24

NATO's Stoltenberg Pushes for Stronger Commitment to Ukraine as Cameron Seeks Increased Support

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg refrained from providing a direct response regarding his proposal to establish a 5-year, 100 billion euro fund aimed at bolstering support for the Ukrainian military

World » Ukraine | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 14:16

Turkish Inflation Skyrockets to 68.5% in March: Central Bank Takes Action

Inflation in Turkey soared to a staggering 68.5% year-on-year in March, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute Turkstat

World | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 12:06

Russia Poised for Major Offensive in August

Reports from Politico suggest that Russia is gearing up for a significant offensive, possibly as early as August, according to high-ranking Ukrainian military personnel who served under General Valerii Zaluzhnyi

World » Russia | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 12:01

After the Devastating Earthquake in Taiwan the Death Toll Rises to Seven

A powerful earthquake has struck Taiwan, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake

World | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 11:41
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria