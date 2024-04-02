Bulgarian TV Hits 'Undercover,' 'The Grapes of Guilt,' and 'The Portal' to Premiere on HBO Max

Three beloved Bulgarian National Television productions, "Undercover," "The Grapes of Guilt," and "The Portal," are set to make their streaming debut on HBO Max, marking the first time Bulgarian series will be featured on the global streaming platform.

HBO Max users can expect the first season of "The Grapes of Guilt" to be available starting April 18, followed by all five seasons of "Undercover" on April 25, and the miniseries "The Portal" on May 2.

Just recently, on March 24, the second season of "The Grapes of Guilt," which has garnered significant success as one of Bulgaria's most acclaimed series in recent years, concluded its run on BNT 1. Thousands of fans gathered in the city of Sandanski to witness the exciting climax of the story that intertwines past and present.

In exciting news for fans, "Undercover" is set to return for a sixth season, with filming slated to begin in the summer and the new 12 episodes scheduled to air in 2025. Viewers can anticipate the return of beloved characters like the unscrupulous crime boss Petar Tudzharov - Dzaro, portrayed by Mikhail Bilalov, alongside Rosen Gatsov - Kukata, played by Marian Valev. The new season will also feature Julian Vergov in a surprising role.

"The Portal," a six-episode adventure drama with criminal intrigue, elements of romance, and science fiction, received acclaim when it was included in a prestigious selection of the ten best series broadcast by European public media in 2021. Set in the 1970s music scene, the series takes viewers on a journey back in time and serves as a tribute to the late Tatyana Lolova, in her final film role.