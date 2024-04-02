Bulgarian Naval Research Vessel Returns Triumphant from Antarctic Expedition
In a triumphant return to Varna, the Bulgarian naval research vessel Sv. Sv. Kiril i Metodii (RSV 421) completed its 32nd expedition to Antarctica
Amid debates over Bulgaria's membership in NATO, the US Ambassador to the Alliance, Julianne Smith, reaffirmed that Bulgaria retains full autonomy in deciding its relationship with the organization. Responding to inquiries regarding a resolution proposing Bulgaria's exit from NATO submitted by the pro-Russian party "Revival" to the National Assembly, Ambassador Smith stressed the importance of recognizing the mutual benefits of NATO membership.
Asserting Bulgaria's significance within NATO, Ambassador Smith highlighted the country's influential voice and unique perspective on the Black Sea region. She underscored that Bulgaria's association with NATO is voluntary, emphasizing, "Bulgaria decides for itself what relations it will have with NATO, nothing is imposed on the Bulgarian people."
Expressing gratitude for Bulgaria's steadfast support of NATO membership, Ambassador Smith urged skeptics to consider the substantial advantages it offers. She underlined the symbiotic nature of the relationship, where each member state contributes to and benefits from the alliance. Ambassador Smith emphasized, "It is a two-way street in which each country values the other."
Bulgaria's NATO membership remains a cornerstone of its foreign policy, with the government reaffirming its commitment to the alliance. Ambassador Smith's remarks underscore the enduring partnership between Bulgaria and NATO, emphasizing the mutual respect and cooperation that underpin the alliance.
In a contentious session, Parliament has decisively voted against proposed amendments to the Gambling Act aimed at restricting the advertisement of gambling activities
Earlier today, the director of Bulgaria's Customs Agency, Petya Bankova, has found herself at the center of an anti-corruption operation
Deputy Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov revealed the plans for the thorough modernization of the Bulgarian Armed Forces, estimating a budget exceeding BGN 37 billion
In a final meeting of the current Council of Ministers, resigned Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov expressed gratitude to all cabinet ministers and provided an overview of the government's accomplishments
The government will fund medications and specialized foods for individuals over 18 with rare diseases, but eligibility hinges on starting treatment before adulthood
In a recent statement, GERB leader Boyko Borissov issued a stark warning to his former coalition partners, declaring that the National Assembly could halt or even sell the "Balkan Stream" (TurkStream) project as early as today
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022