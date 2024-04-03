Russia Considers Removing Taliban from Terrorist List
Russia announced its efforts to remove the Taliban from its list of banned terrorist organizations. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on Tuesday that there are crucial matters to address with Afghanistan's Taliban leadership, emphasizing the need for dialogue due to the Taliban's de facto authority in the country, Reuters reported.
While Peskov did not specify the nature of these "pressing issues," the announcement comes in the wake of Russia's recent devastating attack, where gunmen targeted a concert hall outside Moscow, resulting in at least 144 casualties. Although Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for the attack, U.S. officials suggested involvement from the Islamic State Khorasan, the group's Afghan branch. Russia, however, is also probing a potential Ukrainian connection, an assertion rejected by Kyiv and Washington.
The Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan in 2021 following the withdrawal of U.S.-led foreign forces has prompted Russia's reassessment of its stance towards the group. Despite being previously designated as a terrorist organization by Russia, the Taliban's status is now under review as the country engages in diplomatic dialogue with the Afghan leadership.
