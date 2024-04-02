Bulgaria Braces for Demographic Shift: Elderly People to Comprise Quarter of Population by 2027

It has been revealed that by 2027, Bulgaria will witness a significant increase in its elderly population, with individuals over the age of 65 constituting nearly a quarter of the total populace. This revelation emerged during a Round Table discussion organized by "Caritas Bulgaria" focused on the challenges surrounding long-term care for the elderly.

Currently, Bulgaria is home to approximately one and a half million individuals aged 65 and above, comprising 23.5% of the population. However, the existing services fall short of meeting the burgeoning demand, according to Svetlana Gyoreva, representing the forum's organizers.

Despite efforts to create a conducive environment for elderly support, Gyoreva lamented the inadequate access of seniors to essential services due to issues of availability and financial accessibility. She highlighted the plight faced by many in remote settlements who lack access to crucial healthcare and social services, exacerbating the challenges.

In response to these pressing concerns, participants at the forum put forth several recommendations. Among these proposals was the development of a new form of insurance, separate from health insurance, aimed at providing the elderly with the necessary assistance and care within their homes.

The forum's deliberations shed light on the impending demographic shift and underscored the urgency for proactive measures to address the evolving needs of Bulgaria's aging population.