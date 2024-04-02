Bulgaria Braces for Demographic Shift: Elderly People to Comprise Quarter of Population by 2027

Society | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 15:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Braces for Demographic Shift: Elderly People to Comprise Quarter of Population by 2027 @Pixabay

It has been revealed that by 2027, Bulgaria will witness a significant increase in its elderly population, with individuals over the age of 65 constituting nearly a quarter of the total populace. This revelation emerged during a Round Table discussion organized by "Caritas Bulgaria" focused on the challenges surrounding long-term care for the elderly.

Currently, Bulgaria is home to approximately one and a half million individuals aged 65 and above, comprising 23.5% of the population. However, the existing services fall short of meeting the burgeoning demand, according to Svetlana Gyoreva, representing the forum's organizers.

Despite efforts to create a conducive environment for elderly support, Gyoreva lamented the inadequate access of seniors to essential services due to issues of availability and financial accessibility. She highlighted the plight faced by many in remote settlements who lack access to crucial healthcare and social services, exacerbating the challenges.

In response to these pressing concerns, participants at the forum put forth several recommendations. Among these proposals was the development of a new form of insurance, separate from health insurance, aimed at providing the elderly with the necessary assistance and care within their homes.

The forum's deliberations shed light on the impending demographic shift and underscored the urgency for proactive measures to address the evolving needs of Bulgaria's aging population.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, elderly, long-term, demographic

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Naval Research Vessel Returns Triumphant from Antarctic Expedition

In a triumphant return to Varna, the Bulgarian naval research vessel Sv. Sv. Kiril i Metodii (RSV 421) completed its 32nd expedition to Antarctica

Society | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 16:17

Escaping the Stigma: Bulgaria's Bid to Shed Its 'Poorest' EU Status

Bulgaria is on the brink of shedding its label as the "poorest" country in the European Union, with recent data revealing a promising trajectory towards economic convergence

Business » Finance | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 16:10

Stability in Bulgaria's Unemployment Rate Amid Consistent Figures Across the EU

Recent data released by the European Statistics Office Eurostat shows that the unemployment landscape in the European Union (EU) remained stable in February, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 6 %

Business » Finance | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 15:44

Bulgaria's Customs Agency Director Targeted in Anti-Corruption Operation

Earlier today, the director of Bulgaria's Customs Agency, Petya Bankova, has found herself at the center of an anti-corruption operation

Politics | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 14:32

Bulgaria Outpaces EU Average in Doctor Numbers, but Nurses Lag Behind

Bulgaria boasts a higher number of graduated and practicing doctors per capita compared to the European Union's average, according to an analysis commissioned by the Bulgarian Medical Union

Society » Health | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 14:19

Bulgarian Armed Forces Set for Thorough Modernization, Says Deputy Defence Minister

Deputy Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov revealed the plans for the thorough modernization of the Bulgarian Armed Forces, estimating a budget exceeding BGN 37 billion

Politics » Defense | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 13:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgarian Naval Research Vessel Returns Triumphant from Antarctic Expedition

In a triumphant return to Varna, the Bulgarian naval research vessel Sv. Sv. Kiril i Metodii (RSV 421) completed its 32nd expedition to Antarctica

Society | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 16:17

Bulgaria Outpaces EU Average in Doctor Numbers, but Nurses Lag Behind

Bulgaria boasts a higher number of graduated and practicing doctors per capita compared to the European Union's average, according to an analysis commissioned by the Bulgarian Medical Union

Society » Health | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 14:19

Maxim Behar Elected Chairman of the Board of Trustees of UNWE

Maxim Behar, globally renowned PR professional and CEO of the leading international PR company M3 Communications Group, Inc., was elected Chairman of the new Board of Trustees of UNWE

Society | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 08:44

Sofia Celebrates 145 Years as Bulgaria's Capital

As Sofia marks 145 years since its declaration as the capital of Bulgaria, the capital municipality is abuzz with celebrations commemorating this historic milestone

Society | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 08:30

Weather in Bulgaria on April 3: Anticipated Sunshine

Light rain is expected in some areas until midnight, with clouds gradually dissipating to mostly clear skies in the morning of April 3

Society » Environment | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 18:10

Bulgarian TV Hits 'Undercover,' 'The Grapes of Guilt,' and 'The Portal' to Premiere on HBO Max

Three beloved Bulgarian National Television productions, "Undercover," "The Grapes of Guilt," and "The Portal," are set to make their streaming debut on HBO Max

Society | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 18:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria