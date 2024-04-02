The Bulgarian Socialist Party Rejects Talks on Joining Caretaker Cabinet

Politics | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 14:44
Bulgaria: The Bulgarian Socialist Party Rejects Talks on Joining Caretaker Cabinet

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), under the leadership of Kornelia Ninova, has firmly declined invitations for discussions regarding their potential participation in a caretaker cabinet. Ninova stated that proposing ministers, deputy ministers, and agency heads is the responsibility of caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, not political parties. She emphasized the importance of consulting President Radev to avoid potential rejection of the cabinet.

Ninova criticized the inclusion of Kalin Stoyanov in the Council of Ministers, citing a lack of trust in the current administration. Regarding recent amendments to the Bulgarian National Bank Act, she accused the ruling majority of exacerbating the constitutional crisis by legalizing conflicts of interest.

When questioned about addressing conflicts of interest, Ninova highlighted their limited voting power but affirmed their commitment to challenging unconstitutional actions through unity with other parliamentary groups and potential referrals to the Constitutional Court.

Ninova also commented on the emerging competition between WCC-DB, GERB, and DPS regarding social proposals, contrasting it with past accusations of populism. She emphasized BSP's decision not to form a coalition with GERB and questioned the rationale behind their electoral promises.

On internal party matters, Ninova denied any internal conflicts, stating that the party is currently focused on an election campaign.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: BSP, caretaker, constitutional, parliamentary

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Legal Commission Voted In Favor of Cabinet with Dimitar Glavchev as Prime Minister

In a swift decision that sets the stage for a new caretaker government, the Committee on Legal Affairs in Bulgaria has voted in favor of appointing Dimitar Glavchev as Prime Minister

Politics | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 10:00

Bulgaria: Key Ministers Decline Participation in Caretaker Cabinet

Several current ministers in Bulgaria have announced their decision not to participate in the upcoming caretaker cabinet, adding a layer of complexity to the country's political landscape

Politics | April 1, 2024, Monday // 15:30

Bulgaria's Path to Eurozone Entry: Finance Minister Asserts Caretaker Government's Role

Bulgaria's Finance Minister, Assen Vassilev, asserts that Bulgaria can attain Eurozone membership by 2025, with the caretaker government capable of steering the nation towards this goal

Business » Finance | April 1, 2024, Monday // 10:28

Bulgaria: Dimitar Glavchev Goes On Leave To Form A Cabinet

Amidst a wave of political maneuvering, Bulgaria witnessed a significant development as the Chairman of the Audit Chamber, Dimitar Glavchev, announced his decision to embark on unpaid leave

Politics | April 1, 2024, Monday // 09:01

Options for Choosing Caretaker PM Narrow, Says Bulgaria's President

President Rumen Radev expressed his concerns about the limited options available for selecting a caretaker prime minister, highlighting the challenges in the appointment process

Politics | March 29, 2024, Friday // 12:46

Bulgarian President Begins Consultations for Interim Prime Minister Amid Political Crisis

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has initiated discussions with potential candidates for acting prime minister, marking a pivotal moment in the country's political landscape

Politics | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 13:18
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Parliament Rejects Proposed Gambling Act Amendments

In a contentious session, Parliament has decisively voted against proposed amendments to the Gambling Act aimed at restricting the advertisement of gambling activities

Politics | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 15:11

Bulgaria's Customs Agency Director Targeted in Anti-Corruption Operation

Earlier today, the director of Bulgaria's Customs Agency, Petya Bankova, has found herself at the center of an anti-corruption operation

Politics | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 14:32

Bulgarian Armed Forces Set for Thorough Modernization, Says Deputy Defence Minister

Deputy Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov revealed the plans for the thorough modernization of the Bulgarian Armed Forces, estimating a budget exceeding BGN 37 billion

Politics » Defense | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 13:10

Resigned Bulgarian Prime Minister Acknowledges Government Achievements in Final Meeting

In a final meeting of the current Council of Ministers, resigned Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov expressed gratitude to all cabinet ministers and provided an overview of the government's accomplishments

Politics | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 11:34

State to Cover Rare Disease Treatment Costs In Bulgaria

The government will fund medications and specialized foods for individuals over 18 with rare diseases, but eligibility hinges on starting treatment before adulthood

Politics | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 10:59

Bulgaria's Borissov Threatens to Halt or Sell 'TurkStream'

In a recent statement, GERB leader Boyko Borissov issued a stark warning to his former coalition partners, declaring that the National Assembly could halt or even sell the "Balkan Stream" (TurkStream) project as early as today

Politics | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 10:14
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria