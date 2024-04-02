The Bulgarian Socialist Party Rejects Talks on Joining Caretaker Cabinet

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), under the leadership of Kornelia Ninova, has firmly declined invitations for discussions regarding their potential participation in a caretaker cabinet. Ninova stated that proposing ministers, deputy ministers, and agency heads is the responsibility of caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, not political parties. She emphasized the importance of consulting President Radev to avoid potential rejection of the cabinet.

Ninova criticized the inclusion of Kalin Stoyanov in the Council of Ministers, citing a lack of trust in the current administration. Regarding recent amendments to the Bulgarian National Bank Act, she accused the ruling majority of exacerbating the constitutional crisis by legalizing conflicts of interest.

When questioned about addressing conflicts of interest, Ninova highlighted their limited voting power but affirmed their commitment to challenging unconstitutional actions through unity with other parliamentary groups and potential referrals to the Constitutional Court.

Ninova also commented on the emerging competition between WCC-DB, GERB, and DPS regarding social proposals, contrasting it with past accusations of populism. She emphasized BSP's decision not to form a coalition with GERB and questioned the rationale behind their electoral promises.

On internal party matters, Ninova denied any internal conflicts, stating that the party is currently focused on an election campaign.