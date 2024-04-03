Weather in Bulgaria on April 3: Anticipated Sunshine

Light rain is expected in some areas until midnight, with clouds gradually dissipating to mostly clear skies in the morning of April 3. The westerly to northwesterly winds will decrease to moderate levels. Minimum temperatures will range from 6° to 11°, while in Sofia, temperatures will hover around 6°.

A moderate northwesterly wind is anticipated, shifting to south-southwest by evening. Maximum temperatures are forecasted to range from 19° to 24°, with Sofia experiencing temperatures around 19°.

In the mountains, predominantly sunny conditions are expected, accompanied by moderate west-northwest winds. At elevations of 1200 m, temperatures will reach approximately 14°, while at 2000 m, temperatures will be around 6°.

Along the Black Sea coast, mostly sunny weather is anticipated, with a moderate northwesterly wind prevailing. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 18° and 21°, with the sea temperature ranging from 9° to 12°. Sea swell is expected to decrease to 1-2 points.