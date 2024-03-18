New Measures Against Unlawful Child Removal Implemented by The Ministry of the Interior

In response to concerns regarding the unlawful taking of children out of the country following the lifting of border checks, the Ministry of the Interior has introduced new measures aimed at safeguarding children's welfare and preventing such occurrences.

Under the new measures, if one parent initiates legal proceedings to prohibit their child from leaving the country, this information will be promptly relayed to the Ministry of the Interior. In cases of divorce disputes, district courts will directly transmit relevant data to law enforcement authorities. Additionally, the Ministry will be informed of decisions made by various authorities regarding the child's travel permissions. Importantly, even if other authorities have granted permission for the child to travel, the prohibition will persist until the final ruling by the highest court or the expiration of the appeal period.

Furthermore, the data regarding such cases will be entered into the Schengen Information System, providing authorities across Europe with pertinent information if the child has already been taken out of the country. Moreover, in certain circumstances where a trial is ongoing, the child may be allowed to leave the country only with explicit permission from the court.

These measures reflect the Ministry's commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of children, particularly in sensitive family disputes. By enhancing coordination between judicial and law enforcement authorities and leveraging international cooperation through the Schengen Information System, the Ministry aims to effectively address the issue of unlawful child removal.