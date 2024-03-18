New Measures Against Unlawful Child Removal Implemented by The Ministry of the Interior

Politics | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 12:21
Bulgaria: New Measures Against Unlawful Child Removal Implemented by The Ministry of the Interior Wikimedia Commons

In response to concerns regarding the unlawful taking of children out of the country following the lifting of border checks, the Ministry of the Interior has introduced new measures aimed at safeguarding children's welfare and preventing such occurrences.

Under the new measures, if one parent initiates legal proceedings to prohibit their child from leaving the country, this information will be promptly relayed to the Ministry of the Interior. In cases of divorce disputes, district courts will directly transmit relevant data to law enforcement authorities. Additionally, the Ministry will be informed of decisions made by various authorities regarding the child's travel permissions. Importantly, even if other authorities have granted permission for the child to travel, the prohibition will persist until the final ruling by the highest court or the expiration of the appeal period.

Furthermore, the data regarding such cases will be entered into the Schengen Information System, providing authorities across Europe with pertinent information if the child has already been taken out of the country. Moreover, in certain circumstances where a trial is ongoing, the child may be allowed to leave the country only with explicit permission from the court.

These measures reflect the Ministry's commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of children, particularly in sensitive family disputes. By enhancing coordination between judicial and law enforcement authorities and leveraging international cooperation through the Schengen Information System, the Ministry aims to effectively address the issue of unlawful child removal.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: child, protection, measures, Ministry

Related Articles:

Tragedy Strikes in Kazanlak: Child Dies After Schoolyard Incident

A devastating incident unfolded in the Bulgarian town of Kazanlak as a fourth-grade student tragically lost his life in the schoolyard

Society » Incidents | March 18, 2024, Monday // 18:46

Bulgaria Extends Temporary Protection for Ukrainian Citizens, Facilitating Employment

Bulgaria has extended the term of temporary protection for individuals from Ukraine

Society | March 1, 2024, Friday // 10:05

Investigation Launched into Tragic Death of Toddler at Veliko Tarnovo Hospital

The Prosecutor's Office in Veliko Tarnovo is investigating the death of a 2-year-old child who died in the city's hospital

Crime | February 21, 2024, Wednesday // 15:19

Head Of 'Internal Security' Of The Ministry of the Interior Was Removed From His Position

The director of the "Internal Security" Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Georgi Georgiev, has been removed from his position until the completion of disciplinary proceedings against him

Politics | February 6, 2024, Tuesday // 12:00

Bulgarian Regions Announce Changes to Anti-Epidemic Measures

Several regions in Bulgaria are adjusting their anti-epidemic measures in response to the evolving influenza situation

Society » Health | February 5, 2024, Monday // 19:00

Australia: Police Rescued Child Trapped In Toy Vending Machine

A three-year-old boy was rescued by the police after getting stuck in a large toy vending machine in Brisbane, Australia, reported by the BBC.

World | February 1, 2024, Thursday // 15:07
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Parliament Rejects Proposed Gambling Act Amendments

In a contentious session, Parliament has decisively voted against proposed amendments to the Gambling Act aimed at restricting the advertisement of gambling activities

Politics | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 15:11

Bulgaria's Customs Agency Director Targeted in Anti-Corruption Operation

Earlier today, the director of Bulgaria's Customs Agency, Petya Bankova, has found herself at the center of an anti-corruption operation

Politics | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 14:32

Bulgarian Armed Forces Set for Thorough Modernization, Says Deputy Defence Minister

Deputy Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov revealed the plans for the thorough modernization of the Bulgarian Armed Forces, estimating a budget exceeding BGN 37 billion

Politics » Defense | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 13:10

Resigned Bulgarian Prime Minister Acknowledges Government Achievements in Final Meeting

In a final meeting of the current Council of Ministers, resigned Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov expressed gratitude to all cabinet ministers and provided an overview of the government's accomplishments

Politics | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 11:34

State to Cover Rare Disease Treatment Costs In Bulgaria

The government will fund medications and specialized foods for individuals over 18 with rare diseases, but eligibility hinges on starting treatment before adulthood

Politics | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 10:59

Bulgaria's Borissov Threatens to Halt or Sell 'TurkStream'

In a recent statement, GERB leader Boyko Borissov issued a stark warning to his former coalition partners, declaring that the National Assembly could halt or even sell the "Balkan Stream" (TurkStream) project as early as today

Politics | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 10:14
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria