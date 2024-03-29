Tragic Crash in Albania: Eight Killed, Including Suspected Migrants, Fleeing from Police

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 12:40
Bulgaria: Tragic Crash in Albania: Eight Killed, Including Suspected Migrants, Fleeing from Police @Wikimedia Commons

In a devastating incident in southern Albania, eight people lost their lives, including seven suspected migrants, in a car crash early this morning while attempting to evade police pursuit, as reported by AFP.

The fatal accident unfolded when the driver, identified as an Albanian citizen, lost control of the vehicle near the town of Permet, just a few kilometers from the Greek-Albanian border.

According to authorities, the tragedy occurred after a police patrol signaled the vehicle to pull over for a routine check. However, the driver opted to accelerate and flee from the scene. Subsequently, the car veered off the road, plunging into the Vjosa River.

The occupants of the vehicle had reportedly recently crossed the border between Greece and Albania, adding a poignant layer to the tragedy.

The incident sheds light on the perilous circumstances often faced by migrants attempting to cross borders in search of safety and better opportunities. Desperate attempts to evade authorities can sometimes lead to tragic consequences, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive and humane approaches to address migration challenges.

