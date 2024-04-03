Germany Joins Initiative to Supply Ukraine with Artillery Shells

April 2, 2024, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Germany Joins Initiative to Supply Ukraine with Artillery Shells

Germany has purchased 180,000 artillery shells through the Czech initiative, aimed at securing a total of 800,000 shells from non-European countries, in order to boost Ukraine's defense capabilities.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius had previously unveiled an aid package totaling 478 million euros, but this did not include funding for the Czech munitions initiative, which amounts to 576 million euros. However, a ministry spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that when combined, the value of both support measures surpasses one billion euros.

The Czech initiative, which seeks to rally support from various nations, has gained traction, with more countries joining efforts to deliver hundreds of thousands of cartridges from outside Europe to Ukraine. Germany's commitment accounts for 40 percent of the initiative, according to statements from the defense ministry.

This move underscores growing international efforts to provide Ukraine with crucial military support amidst the ongoing war with Russia. Germany's contribution reflects a broader solidarity among European nations to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities.

