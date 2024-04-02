Bulgaria's Political Landscape: Borissov Rules Out DPS Coalition, Eyes Electoral Gains

Amid ongoing political maneuvering in Bulgaria, GERB leader Boyko Borissov has categorically dismissed the possibility of forming a government coalition with DPS, even if the two parties secure a combined total of 150 deputies following elections, as reported in "Focus."

In a statement delivered outside the Party House, Borissov directed his message to purported "paid speakers" representing GERB and DPS, emphasizing his refusal to entertain any collaboration between the two parties. He cited concerns that GERB's simulated negotiations with other parties, notably WCC-DB, were orchestrated to fail deliberately, paving the way for fresh elections. Borissov underscored his skepticism regarding WCC-DB's electoral prospects, suggesting that GERB's former coalition partner might lose electoral traction, thereby necessitating the inclusion of DPS in potential government formations.

Despite GERB's stance on coalition talks, Borissov reiterated the party's commitment to signing a reform agreement before entering any administration, a condition that was rejected during negotiations with WCC-DB.

In a veiled warning to WCC-DB, Borissov cautioned against continued adversarial approaches, hinting at the possibility of severed communications if the current trajectory persists.

Additionally, Borissov distanced GERB from any involvement in the formation of Dimitar Glavchev's caretaker cabinet, clarifying that the party played no part in the selection process. He reaffirmed support for Kalin Stoyanov, the former Minister of the Interior, emphasizing his expectation for Stoyanov's reinstatement pending communication from Glavchev.