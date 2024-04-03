Concerns Mount Over Bulgaria's Readiness to Accommodate Incoming F-16s Amid Infrastructure Delays

Bulgaria faces mounting uncertainties regarding its preparedness to receive the first batch of F-16 Block 70 aircraft, with retired Minister of Defense Todor Tagarev highlighting significant infrastructure challenges in an interview shared on Facebook, as reported by "Focus."

Tagarev expressed concerns over the nation's inability to adequately address the backlog in infrastructure development necessary for accommodating the advanced fighter jets. Despite efforts by the current Ministry of Defense leadership, Tagarev emphasized that the delays in addressing these critical infrastructure needs have persisted, resulting in a one-year setback.

In response to inquiries from the military commission chairman, Hristo Gadjev, Minister Tagarev previously disclosed that contracts totaling BGN 234,674,713 had been secured for the acceptance of the F-16s, with infrastructure costs amounting to approximately BGN 151,174,714. While NATO has pledged BGN 68,825,778 in support, the Ministry of Defense is tasked with providing the remaining funds, totaling nearly BGN 166 million.

The contracts encompass a comprehensive array of construction projects at the 3rd Air Base in Graf Ignatievo, including facilities directly related to aircraft reception and others aimed at enhancing the airbase's infrastructure.

Amid concerns over delays and inefficiencies, the Ministry of Defense has initiated urgent measures to address shortcomings in existing contracts, terminating eight agreements and initiating new procurement processes. Two contracts have already been discontinued as part of this effort.

With the first quarter of 2025 earmarked for the anticipated arrival of the F-16 Block 70 aircraft from the United States, Bulgaria faces a race against time to bolster its infrastructure capabilities to meet operational requirements and ensure a smooth transition.

