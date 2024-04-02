Armored Bus Stop Installed Near 'Slivnitsa' Metro Station in the Capital

A bus stop adjacent to the "Slivnitsa" metro station has been fortified with armor plating due to recurring incidents of vandalism, as reported by bTV.

The decision to reinforce the stop came after repeated instances of systematic window breakage, prompting authorities to replace the damaged glass with thick sheet metal to deter further acts of vandalism.

Vladimir Lazarov from the Center for Urban Mobility highlighted the escalating issue, noting that the stop had been targeted by vandals eleven times, resulting in significant financial strain. The cost of repairs, including the replacement of shattered glass, has soared from BGN 600 to 800 per piece, with the total expenditure on the armored stop exceeding BGN 4,000.

While the armored structure serves as a temporary solution, plans are underway to reinstall the original glass panels in the near future. Lazarov urged the public to exercise responsibility and refrain from trivializing the issue on social media platforms. He emphasized the importance of collective accountability in safeguarding public infrastructure, stressing that each damaged glass panel entails substantial costs and resource allocation.

The decision to fortify the bus stop follows mockery and ridicule of the "Slivnitsa" station on social media platforms, underscoring the urgent need for concerted efforts to combat vandalism and protect essential urban amenities.