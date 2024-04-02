Google Street View Cars Are Back in Bulgaria

More than 25 Bulgarian cities will have updated images on Google Maps

Tours start this week

Google Street View cars will once again be on the roads of Bulgaria this spring. In the coming months, they will visit many cities across the country, including Smolyan, Zlatograd, Isperih, Kardzhali, and Pernik. As well as updating the images of the towns and roads, the aim is to provide better navigation and orientation of users, as well as to show new routes, landmarks, and infrastructure in the Google Maps application.

Thanks to Google Street View, users have the opportunity to explore most Bulgarian cities, but the infrastructure not only within populated areas but also between them is changing and evolving, which is why Google aims to regularly update the images. The new images will help users navigate even better when planning their travels. Street View displays 360-degree images not only of streets but also of natural, cultural, and historical landmarks, as well as pedestrian routes, and is a valuable tool for tourism, education, and business.

For the first time, the cars captured Bulgarian cities in 2012 and since then they have been regularly updating the footage. Images from previous shoots are also available for users interested in exploring the development of the infrastructure. Street View is a popular feature on Google Maps with over 220 billion images from around the world, making exploring far-flung destinations and global landmarks achievable with just a few clicks.

Google emphasizes privacy protection. Before publishing the collected images, they are processed with special technology that blurs people's faces and license plates of vehicles so they cannot be identified. Street View offers an additional image blurring feature (for faces, cars, houses, etc.), which can be requested by clicking the "Report a problem" button in the bottom right corner of each image.

You can find more information in Bulgarian Street View, while an updated list of the Bulgarian cities planned for imaging can be found HERE.