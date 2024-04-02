Google Street View Cars Are Back in Bulgaria

Society | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 10:19
Bulgaria: Google Street View Cars Are Back in Bulgaria

More than 25 Bulgarian cities will have updated images on Google Maps

Tours start this week

Google Street View cars will once again be on the roads of Bulgaria this spring. In the coming months, they will visit many cities across the country, including Smolyan, Zlatograd, Isperih, Kardzhali, and Pernik. As well as updating the images of the towns and roads, the aim is to provide better navigation and orientation of users, as well as to show new routes, landmarks, and infrastructure in the Google Maps application.

Thanks to Google Street View, users have the opportunity to explore most Bulgarian cities, but the infrastructure not only within populated areas but also between them is changing and evolving, which is why Google aims to regularly update the images. The new images will help users navigate even better when planning their travels. Street View displays 360-degree images not only of streets but also of natural, cultural, and historical landmarks, as well as pedestrian routes, and is a valuable tool for tourism, education, and business.

For the first time, the cars captured Bulgarian cities in 2012 and since then they have been regularly updating the footage. Images from previous shoots are also available for users interested in exploring the development of the infrastructure. Street View is a popular feature on Google Maps with over 220 billion images from around the world, making exploring far-flung destinations and global landmarks achievable with just a few clicks.

Google emphasizes privacy protection. Before publishing the collected images, they are processed with special technology that blurs people's faces and license plates of vehicles so they cannot be identified. Street View offers an additional image blurring feature (for faces, cars, houses, etc.), which can be requested by clicking the "Report a problem" button in the bottom right corner of each image.

You can find more information in Bulgarian Street View, while an updated list of the Bulgarian cities planned for imaging can be found HERE.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: street, Bulgaria, navigation, privacy

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Naval Research Vessel Returns Triumphant from Antarctic Expedition

In a triumphant return to Varna, the Bulgarian naval research vessel Sv. Sv. Kiril i Metodii (RSV 421) completed its 32nd expedition to Antarctica

Society | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 16:17

Escaping the Stigma: Bulgaria's Bid to Shed Its 'Poorest' EU Status

Bulgaria is on the brink of shedding its label as the "poorest" country in the European Union, with recent data revealing a promising trajectory towards economic convergence

Business » Finance | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 16:10

Stability in Bulgaria's Unemployment Rate Amid Consistent Figures Across the EU

Recent data released by the European Statistics Office Eurostat shows that the unemployment landscape in the European Union (EU) remained stable in February, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 6 %

Business » Finance | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 15:44

Bulgaria's Customs Agency Director Targeted in Anti-Corruption Operation

Earlier today, the director of Bulgaria's Customs Agency, Petya Bankova, has found herself at the center of an anti-corruption operation

Politics | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 14:32

Bulgaria Outpaces EU Average in Doctor Numbers, but Nurses Lag Behind

Bulgaria boasts a higher number of graduated and practicing doctors per capita compared to the European Union's average, according to an analysis commissioned by the Bulgarian Medical Union

Society » Health | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 14:19

Bulgarian Armed Forces Set for Thorough Modernization, Says Deputy Defence Minister

Deputy Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov revealed the plans for the thorough modernization of the Bulgarian Armed Forces, estimating a budget exceeding BGN 37 billion

Politics » Defense | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 13:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Bulgarian Naval Research Vessel Returns Triumphant from Antarctic Expedition

In a triumphant return to Varna, the Bulgarian naval research vessel Sv. Sv. Kiril i Metodii (RSV 421) completed its 32nd expedition to Antarctica

Society | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 16:17

Bulgaria Outpaces EU Average in Doctor Numbers, but Nurses Lag Behind

Bulgaria boasts a higher number of graduated and practicing doctors per capita compared to the European Union's average, according to an analysis commissioned by the Bulgarian Medical Union

Society » Health | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 14:19

Maxim Behar Elected Chairman of the Board of Trustees of UNWE

Maxim Behar, globally renowned PR professional and CEO of the leading international PR company M3 Communications Group, Inc., was elected Chairman of the new Board of Trustees of UNWE

Society | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 08:44

Sofia Celebrates 145 Years as Bulgaria's Capital

As Sofia marks 145 years since its declaration as the capital of Bulgaria, the capital municipality is abuzz with celebrations commemorating this historic milestone

Society | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 08:30

Weather in Bulgaria on April 3: Anticipated Sunshine

Light rain is expected in some areas until midnight, with clouds gradually dissipating to mostly clear skies in the morning of April 3

Society » Environment | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 18:10

Bulgarian TV Hits 'Undercover,' 'The Grapes of Guilt,' and 'The Portal' to Premiere on HBO Max

Three beloved Bulgarian National Television productions, "Undercover," "The Grapes of Guilt," and "The Portal," are set to make their streaming debut on HBO Max

Society | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 18:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria