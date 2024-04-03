Drone Attacks Hit Russian Factories in Tatarstan, Six Injured

The Youth Goes To War: Ukraine Lowers Mobilization Age
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a bill reducing the age for military mobilization by two years, bringing it down from 27 to 25
Drone attacks targeted businesses in Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk in southwestern Russia, resulting in injuries to six individuals, with three requiring hospitalization. While the final tally of victims remains uncertain, Russian state media, citing the press service of the head of Tatarstan, assured that there was no significant damage, and the industrial processes remained uninterrupted.
Drones strike Yelabuga, Tatarstan: hitting the Elaz-Nefteproduct refinery and the Shahed drone factory. Yelabuga sits 1,200 km from Ukraine's border. pic.twitter.com/8AS1dtUCCW— Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) April 2, 2024
These attacks mark the first instance of Ukrainian attacks against Tatarstan, according to media reports. The strikes caused two injuries due to drones striking a dormitory, as reported by the administration of the special economic zone "Yelabuga" in the Yelabuga region.
Videos circulating on Telegram channels depict drone aircraft bombing industrial areas, followed by powerful explosions. Despite the alarming visuals, authorities reiterated that the overall impact on the industrial infrastructure was limited.
⚡️1200 km from the border with Ukraine: drones attacked enterprises in Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan. A drone arrived at the Elaz-Naftoprodukt Refinery. A second drone arrived in the special economic zone "Alabuga", where Shahed drones are reportedly assembled. pic.twitter.com/jWFq55pjev— NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) April 2, 2024
The Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate, as per RBC-Ukraine, targeted a factory assembling unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shahed" type, resulting in significant destruction of production facilities. While Ukrainian media regularly attribute such attacks to the GRU, Kyiv has not officially confirmed these claims. However, President Volodymyr Zelensky recently defended the use of drones, citing the need for self-defense against Russian strikes.
Zelensky's remarks come amidst a surge in drone attacks on Russian refineries and industrial sites, with reports indicating a heightened frequency of such assaults in March. Additionally, concerns have been raised regarding Russia's alleged plans to produce Iranian-style drones at the Yelabuga plant, as reported by the "Washington Post" in August.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Reports from Politico suggest that Russia is gearing up for a significant offensive, possibly as early as August, according to high-ranking Ukrainian military personnel who served under General Valerii Zaluzhnyi
The Russian Ministry of Defense has reported a significant increase in the number of individuals expressing willingness to join the war in Ukraine
Russia announced its efforts to remove the Taliban from its list of banned terrorist organizations
Amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, a striking revelation emerges North Korea's role as a significant weapons supplier to Russia
The rescue operation at the 'Pioneer' mine in the Amur region of Russia, where 13 miners remain trapped under the rubble, has been halted
Russia initiated its spring recruitment campaign on Monday
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022