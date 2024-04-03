Drone attacks targeted businesses in Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk in southwestern Russia, resulting in injuries to six individuals, with three requiring hospitalization. While the final tally of victims remains uncertain, Russian state media, citing the press service of the head of Tatarstan, assured that there was no significant damage, and the industrial processes remained uninterrupted.

Drones strike Yelabuga, Tatarstan: hitting the Elaz-Nefteproduct refinery and the Shahed drone factory. Yelabuga sits 1,200 km from Ukraine's border.

These attacks mark the first instance of Ukrainian attacks against Tatarstan, according to media reports. The strikes caused two injuries due to drones striking a dormitory, as reported by the administration of the special economic zone "Yelabuga" in the Yelabuga region.

Videos circulating on Telegram channels depict drone aircraft bombing industrial areas, followed by powerful explosions. Despite the alarming visuals, authorities reiterated that the overall impact on the industrial infrastructure was limited.

1200 km from the border with Ukraine: drones attacked enterprises in Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk, Tatarstan. A drone arrived at the Elaz-Naftoprodukt Refinery. A second drone arrived in the special economic zone "Alabuga", where Shahed drones are reportedly assembled.

The Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate, as per RBC-Ukraine, targeted a factory assembling unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shahed" type, resulting in significant destruction of production facilities. While Ukrainian media regularly attribute such attacks to the GRU, Kyiv has not officially confirmed these claims. However, President Volodymyr Zelensky recently defended the use of drones, citing the need for self-defense against Russian strikes.

Zelensky's remarks come amidst a surge in drone attacks on Russian refineries and industrial sites, with reports indicating a heightened frequency of such assaults in March. Additionally, concerns have been raised regarding Russia's alleged plans to produce Iranian-style drones at the Yelabuga plant, as reported by the "Washington Post" in August.