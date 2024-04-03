The Youth Goes To War: Ukraine Lowers Mobilization Age
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a bill reducing the age for military mobilization by two years, bringing it down from 27 to 25
Amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, a striking revelation emerges North Korea's role as a significant weapons supplier to Russia. Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh, in a recent press briefing, disclosed the Pentagon's assessment that North Korea continues to furnish Russia with weaponry, marking a concerning development in the geopolitical landscape, reported the Kyiv Independent.
Reports suggest that North Korea has solidified its position as Russia's primary source of military armaments, supplying extensive packages including ballistic missiles and over 3 million artillery shells. Singh emphasized the flourishing partnership between the two nations, indicating Russia's outreach to North Korea and Iran to garner support for its operations in Ukraine.
The impact of this collaboration has been felt acutely in Ukraine, with Oleksandr Filchakov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast prosecutor's office, revealing that nearly 50 North Korean missiles have been utilized by Russia in attacks on Ukraine since the onset of the full-scale invasion. This figure starkly contrasts with previous estimates, highlighting the magnitude of North Korea's involvement.
Incidents such as the December 30, 2023, attack on Zaporizhzhia and the subsequent assault on Kharkiv on January 2, where North Korean missiles were employed, underscore the gravity of the situation. Investigations into additional missile launches in Kharkiv Oblast are underway, underscoring the ongoing threat posed by this illicit arms trade.
Instead, South Korea has taken decisive action, imposing sanctions on two Russian entities and individuals associated with North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, as well as two vessels facilitating munitions transport between North Korea and Russia.
The international community's efforts to curb North Korea's nuclear ambitions face a setback as Russia exercises its veto power to block a UN resolution aimed at monitoring sanctions compliance. With the collapse of de facto monitoring, concerns escalate regarding the unchecked proliferation of weapons technology.
Meanwhile, North Korea's provocative actions persist, with the recent launch of a ballistic missile off its east coast further exacerbating regional tensions. The Japanese coast guard reported the missile's descent into the sea.
