Pentagon Confirms North Korea Supplying Weapons to Russia

World » RUSSIA | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 10:02
Bulgaria: Pentagon Confirms North Korea Supplying Weapons to Russia Pixabay

Amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, a striking revelation emerges North Korea's role as a significant weapons supplier to Russia. Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh, in a recent press briefing, disclosed the Pentagon's assessment that North Korea continues to furnish Russia with weaponry, marking a concerning development in the geopolitical landscape, reported the Kyiv Independent.

Reports suggest that North Korea has solidified its position as Russia's primary source of military armaments, supplying extensive packages including ballistic missiles and over 3 million artillery shells. Singh emphasized the flourishing partnership between the two nations, indicating Russia's outreach to North Korea and Iran to garner support for its operations in Ukraine.

The impact of this collaboration has been felt acutely in Ukraine, with Oleksandr Filchakov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast prosecutor's office, revealing that nearly 50 North Korean missiles have been utilized by Russia in attacks on Ukraine since the onset of the full-scale invasion. This figure starkly contrasts with previous estimates, highlighting the magnitude of North Korea's involvement.

Incidents such as the December 30, 2023, attack on Zaporizhzhia and the subsequent assault on Kharkiv on January 2, where North Korean missiles were employed, underscore the gravity of the situation. Investigations into additional missile launches in Kharkiv Oblast are underway, underscoring the ongoing threat posed by this illicit arms trade.

Instead, South Korea has taken decisive action, imposing sanctions on two Russian entities and individuals associated with North Korea's nuclear and missile programs, as well as two vessels facilitating munitions transport between North Korea and Russia.

The international community's efforts to curb North Korea's nuclear ambitions face a setback as Russia exercises its veto power to block a UN resolution aimed at monitoring sanctions compliance. With the collapse of de facto monitoring, concerns escalate regarding the unchecked proliferation of weapons technology.

Meanwhile, North Korea's provocative actions persist, with the recent launch of a ballistic missile off its east coast further exacerbating regional tensions. The Japanese coast guard reported the missile's descent into the sea.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: North Korea, Russia, Ukraine, weapons

Related Articles:

The Youth Goes To War: Ukraine Lowers Mobilization Age

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a bill reducing the age for military mobilization by two years, bringing it down from 27 to 25

World » Ukraine | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 16:04

Ukraine Plans to Destroy the Crimean Bridge Very Soon

Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) is reportedly planning the destruction of the Crimean bridge

World » Ukraine | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 14:24

NATO's Stoltenberg Pushes for Stronger Commitment to Ukraine as Cameron Seeks Increased Support

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg refrained from providing a direct response regarding his proposal to establish a 5-year, 100 billion euro fund aimed at bolstering support for the Ukrainian military

World » Ukraine | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 14:16

Russia Poised for Major Offensive in August

Reports from Politico suggest that Russia is gearing up for a significant offensive, possibly as early as August, according to high-ranking Ukrainian military personnel who served under General Valerii Zaluzhnyi

World » Russia | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 12:01

Russia: Surge in Volunteers for the War in Ukraine Following Crocus City Hall Terror Attack

The Russian Ministry of Defense has reported a significant increase in the number of individuals expressing willingness to join the war in Ukraine

World » Russia | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 10:43

Zelensky Vows Stronger Responses to Russian Attacks as the War Escalates

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pledged more forceful retaliation against Russian attacks, following a recent escalation of hostilities in the ongoing war between the two nations

World » Ukraine | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 08:21
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Russia Poised for Major Offensive in August

Reports from Politico suggest that Russia is gearing up for a significant offensive, possibly as early as August, according to high-ranking Ukrainian military personnel who served under General Valerii Zaluzhnyi

World » Russia | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 12:01

Russia: Surge in Volunteers for the War in Ukraine Following Crocus City Hall Terror Attack

The Russian Ministry of Defense has reported a significant increase in the number of individuals expressing willingness to join the war in Ukraine

World » Russia | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 10:43

Russia Considers Removing Taliban from Terrorist List

Russia announced its efforts to remove the Taliban from its list of banned terrorist organizations

World » Russia | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 15:41

Drone Attacks Hit Russian Factories in Tatarstan, Six Injured

Drone attacks targeted businesses in Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk in southwestern Russia, resulting in injuries to six individuals, with three requiring hospitalization

World » Russia | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 10:06

Russia: Rescue Operation in 'Pioneer' Mine Suspended, 13 Miners Still Trapped

The rescue operation at the 'Pioneer' mine in the Amur region of Russia, where 13 miners remain trapped under the rubble, has been halted

World » Russia | April 1, 2024, Monday // 13:25

Russia Launches Spring Recruitment Drive: Calls for 147,000 New Military Recruits

Russia initiated its spring recruitment campaign on Monday

World » Russia | April 1, 2024, Monday // 10:32
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria