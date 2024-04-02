Bulgarian Legal Commission Voted In Favor of Cabinet with Dimitar Glavchev as Prime Minister

Bulgarian Naval Research Vessel Returns Triumphant from Antarctic Expedition
In a triumphant return to Varna, the Bulgarian naval research vessel Sv. Sv. Kiril i Metodii (RSV 421) completed its 32nd expedition to Antarctica
In a swift decision that sets the stage for a new caretaker government, the Committee on Legal Affairs in Bulgaria has voted in favor of appointing Dimitar Glavchev as Prime Minister, also serving as the Chairman of the Audit Chamber.
In a brief session lasting just 15 minutes, the committee members overwhelmingly supported the appointment with 13 votes in favor, 3 against, and 3 abstentions. This endorsement includes provisions allowing Glavchev to temporarily suspend his duties as Chairman of the Audit Chamber while assuming the role of acting prime minister, with his powers delegated to his deputy during this period.
The approval signifies a departure from the previous practice of going on unpaid leave, as now the powers of the Chairman of the Audit Chamber and other relevant officials will be terminated during their temporary tenure in government positions.
The amendments introduced ensure that similar conditions apply to other key positions, including the governor and deputy governors of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB), vice-chairmen of the Audit Chamber, and the ombudsman and his deputy. These individuals, according to recent constitutional amendments, may be appointed as acting prime minister by the president.
While the parliamentary group of "Revival" opposed the decision, representatives from "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria," "There Is Such a People," and the Bulgarian Socialist Party abstained from voting.
Following the committee's decision, an extraordinary session of the National Assembly commenced, with the sole agenda item being the acceptance of the approved changes. This move marks a significant step toward the establishment of a new caretaker government in Bulgaria.
