Hague Conference Targets Russian War Crimes in Ukraine

World | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 09:43
Bulgaria: Hague Conference Targets Russian War Crimes in Ukraine Wikimedia Commons

The Netherlands, in collaboration with key international partners, is spearheading a conference in The Hague aimed at addressing the war crimes perpetrated by Russia in Ukraine. With the European Commission, Ukraine, its Western allies, the International Criminal Court, and Eurojust joining forces, the focus is on establishing a specialized tribunal to ensure accountability for those responsible.

Following the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army, a coalition of nations has pledged to cooperate with Ukrainian and international judicial authorities in conducting thorough investigations. Notably, Prosecutor General Karim Khan has taken decisive action by issuing international arrest warrants for several high-ranking Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, on charges of war crimes.

The accusations against the Russian military extend beyond Ukraine, encompassing previous conflicts such as the wars in Chechnya and support for the Assad regime in Syria. Despite mounting evidence and allegations, the Kremlin adamantly denies any involvement or culpability for the reported atrocities.

UN-backed human rights experts recently unveiled new evidence detailing horrific instances of torture inflicted upon Ukrainian prisoners of war by their Russian captors. Such abhorrent practices, they assert, could constitute clear violations of international law and underscore the urgent need for justice.

The Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine has highlighted the extensive human rights abuses occurring since Russian President Vladimir Putin's directive to invade the country over two years ago. They emphasize that civilian suffering from the ongoing conflict is increasing steadily.

