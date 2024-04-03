Bulgaria Swelters as Temperature Records Shattered Across the Country

Bulgaria experienced scorching temperatures on Monday, with record highs exceeding 30 degrees Celsius in various regions.

In the northwestern city of Montana, temperatures soared to a record-breaking 32.5 degrees Celsius, marking the first time April 1 has seen such high temperatures in the last 50 years, according to Lenochka Angelova, director of the local meteorological station.

The unusual warmth gripping the country is attributed to warm air transport from the Sahara, carrying significant amounts of dust, Angelova explained. Recent years have seen Montana and its surroundings plagued by weather anomalies, with last year witnessing uncharacteristically cold and rainy weather during spring and early summer.

January saw Montana reaching 28.5 degrees Celsius, while last June's rainfall surpassed monthly norms by nearly sevenfold. Angelova predicts that January, February, and March of this year will likely break temperature records set in 2016.

In Ruse, located on the Danube River, temperatures reached a record 30.2 degrees Celsius, setting a new benchmark for April 1, reported the local weather station.

Vidin, also situated on the Danube, experienced record-breaking temperatures as well, with the mercury hitting 29.7 degrees Celsius, surpassing the previous record from 1989.

Down south in Haskovo, temperatures soared to 30.4 degrees Celsius, marking the third consecutive day of record-breaking heat, as reported by the local hydrometeorological observatory.

Shumen in the northeast saw temperatures rise to 30.2 degrees Celsius, breaking the previous record set in 2016. Similarly, Dobrich witnessed record highs of 31 degrees Celsius, eclipsing the previous benchmark from 1947.

As Bulgaria continues to swelter under the unseasonably hot weather, Tuesday is expected to maintain the scorching conditions, further exacerbating the temperature records broken over the weekend of March 30-31.