Israeli Airstrike Decimates Iranian Consulate in Syria, Claims Revolutionary Guard Commander

Following the attack, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has confirmed the loss of seven officials, including senior commanders Mohammed Reza Zahedi and Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, as reported by CNN.

The assault, which shook the Syrian capital, has plunged Iran into mourning and prompted vows of a strong response. According to an official statement from the IRGC, the commanders were among those killed in the attack. Haji Rahimi, identified as a coordinator for the Quds Force, was named as the second commander slain in the assault on Iran's consulate in Damascus.

Other officials named in the statement include Hossein Aman Elahi, Mehdi Jalalati, Mohsen Sedaghat, Ali Aghababaee, and Ali Salehi Roozbahani, according to CNN's report.

Iran has accused Israel of orchestrating the attack, alleging the use of F-35 warplanes in the assault. Iranian ambassador Hossein Akbari in Damascus condemned the attack as a violation of international law and pledged Iran's firm response.

In response to Iran's allegations, Israel has chosen not to directly address the Damascus strike. Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, a military spokesperson, disputed Iran's description of the targeted building, asserting it was not a consulate or embassy but rather a military structure of the Quds forces camouflaged as a civilian facility in Damascus.

As tensions escalate between the two adversaries, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, affirmed Iran's right to retaliate and stated that the nature of the response to the aggression will be determined by Iran.