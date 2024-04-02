Israeli Airstrike Decimates Iranian Consulate in Syria, Claims Revolutionary Guard Commander

Sickening: Israeli Strike Claims Lives of Foreign Aid Workers in Gaza
A recent Israeli strike in Gaza resulted in the deaths of four foreign aid workers and their Palestinian driver
An Israeli airstrike targeted the Iranian consulate in Damascus, resulting in fatalities, including Mohammed Zahedi, a high-ranking commander in Iran's Revolutionary Guards, according to Tehran's state media. The consulate, situated in Damascus' Mezeh district, was completely demolished in the attack.
???????? Yesterday, #Israel's strike in #Damascus (at #Iranian Consulate) that caused a huge loss to #Iran after Qasim Suleymani.— Noor Dahri - نور ڈاہری ???????? (@dahrinoor2) April 2, 2024
???????? 3 top #IRGC-QF Generals were killed in an Israeli strike:
???????? Brig. Gen. Mohammed Zahedi (Commander, #Syria and Lebanon)
???????? Gen. Hossein Aminullah… pic.twitter.com/sUpH4U0b4O
Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment on reports from foreign media regarding the airstrike. However, Syrian state television confirmed the assault on the consulate building. The strike comes amid heightened tensions following an attack by the Iranian-backed Palestinian group Hamas on Israel, prompting increased Israeli airstrikes in Syria against Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed Lebanese militia, and Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, which support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a bill reducing the age for military mobilization by two years, bringing it down from 27 to 25
Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) is reportedly planning the destruction of the Crimean bridge
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg refrained from providing a direct response regarding his proposal to establish a 5-year, 100 billion euro fund aimed at bolstering support for the Ukrainian military
Inflation in Turkey soared to a staggering 68.5% year-on-year in March, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute Turkstat
Reports from Politico suggest that Russia is gearing up for a significant offensive, possibly as early as August, according to high-ranking Ukrainian military personnel who served under General Valerii Zaluzhnyi
A powerful earthquake has struck Taiwan, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022