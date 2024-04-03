Yellow Code Alert: Strong Winds Forecasted for 18 Regions in Bulgaria

Weather in Bulgaria on April 4: Sunny Outlook but Expect Rain in Mountainous Regions
During the night, there will be scattered clouds, predominantly significant over Eastern Bulgaria, with no precipitation expected
Residents across Bulgaria have been cautioned to brace themselves as the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) issued a yellow code warning for strong winds expected on April 2. The alert encompasses 18 regions, including Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Ruse, Veliko Tarnovo, Razgrad, Gabrovo, Silistra, Targovishte, Dobrich, Shumen, Burgas, Varna, Yambol, Haskovo, and Kardzhali.
With the impending weather conditions, authorities in Sofia Municipality have urged citizens to exercise vigilance, emphasizing the importance of securing their properties. Residents are advised to ensure windows are tightly closed and balconies are safeguarded against loose objects. Construction contractors have been prompted to inspect cranes, scaffolding, and fences on their sites for safety measures. Similarly, commercial entities are urged to secure advertising and informational elements from their premises.
In response to the weather alert, the Directorate of Emergency Assistance and Prevention at Sofia Municipality has deployed teams to conduct on-site visits and respond promptly to any emergency signals.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Light rain is expected in some areas until midnight, with clouds gradually dissipating to mostly clear skies in the morning of April 3
Bulgaria experienced scorching temperatures on Monday, with record highs exceeding 30 degrees Celsius in various regions
Overnight, Bulgaria can expect mostly clear skies across the country, with a variable southerly wind ranging from weak to moderate, occasionally strengthening to strong in Eastern Bulgaria and on the northern slopes of the mountains
In a tradition dating back over a century, the Forestry College's "Forest Week" commences once again, this time under the inspiring motto: "Forest is life and ... common responsibility!"
Bulgaria is experiencing unseasonably warm weather for early April, with temperatures soaring above normal levels across the country
Tonight, the sky is expected to remain mostly clear with some increasing high cloud cover. Conditions will be generally calm, with minimum temperatures ranging mostly between 7°C and 12°C, with temperatures around 8°C in Sofia
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022