Yellow Code Alert: Strong Winds Forecasted for 18 Regions in Bulgaria

Residents across Bulgaria have been cautioned to brace themselves as the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) issued a yellow code warning for strong winds expected on April 2. The alert encompasses 18 regions, including Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Ruse, Veliko Tarnovo, Razgrad, Gabrovo, Silistra, Targovishte, Dobrich, Shumen, Burgas, Varna, Yambol, Haskovo, and Kardzhali.

With the impending weather conditions, authorities in Sofia Municipality have urged citizens to exercise vigilance, emphasizing the importance of securing their properties. Residents are advised to ensure windows are tightly closed and balconies are safeguarded against loose objects. Construction contractors have been prompted to inspect cranes, scaffolding, and fences on their sites for safety measures. Similarly, commercial entities are urged to secure advertising and informational elements from their premises.

In response to the weather alert, the Directorate of Emergency Assistance and Prevention at Sofia Municipality has deployed teams to conduct on-site visits and respond promptly to any emergency signals.