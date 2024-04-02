Sickening: Israeli Strike Claims Lives of Foreign Aid Workers in Gaza

World | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 08:39
A recent Israeli strike in Gaza resulted in the deaths of four foreign aid workers and their Palestinian driver. According to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza, the victims, hailing from Britain, Australia, Poland, and an unidentified nationality, were targeted while traveling in a vehicle belonging to the American organization World Central Kitchen (WCK).

The victims had arrived at a hospital in Deir el-Bala when the Israeli strike occurred, leaving them fatally wounded. The loss of these aid workers, along with their local translator and driver, has sent shockwaves through the humanitarian community.

World Central Kitchen, a US-based NGO, expressed sorrow over the incident and acknowledged reports of their staff members' deaths in the IDF attack. The Israeli military, in response, has initiated a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the strike. Additionally, they have pledged close cooperation with World Central Kitchen to facilitate aid efforts for Palestinians affected by the conflict.

Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, voiced deep concern over the attack, emphasizing the need for the protection of aid workers as they carry out their crucial humanitarian missions. Urging Israel to swiftly investigate the incident, Watson highlighted the importance of ensuring the safety of those providing essential assistance in conflict zones.

