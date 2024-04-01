Bulgarian Economists: No EU Country Has Entered The Eurozone With Minimum Wage Below 500 Euros!

Business » FINANCE | April 1, 2024, Monday // 15:38
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Economists: No EU Country Has Entered The Eurozone With Minimum Wage Below 500 Euros! @Pixabay

As Bulgaria grapples with economic challenges, economists highlight the country's lagging position in the European Union, particularly in terms of purchasing power. According to recent Eurostat data, Bulgaria ranks last in the EU, a concerning indication of its economic standing.

Economists emphasize a critical disparity: no EU member state has entered the eurozone with a minimum wage below 500 euros. This stark reality underscores Bulgaria's economic struggles and highlights the need for significant improvements to bridge the gap with its European counterparts.

Vasil Velev, Chairman of the Association of Industrial Capital, expressed concern over Bulgaria's sluggish economic growth compared to other Central and Eastern European countries. He noted that while Bulgaria is progressing, its pace is insufficient, leading to a widening gap in productivity and living standards.

"The other countries of Central and Eastern Europe have overtaken us significantly. They are already approaching the EU average," Velev remarked in an interview with bTV. He emphasized the importance of boosting GDP per capita to enhance Bulgaria's standard of living and competitiveness.

Similarly, Lyuboslav Kostov, Chief Economist at the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria (CITUB), echoed concerns about Bulgaria's economic performance. Kostov highlighted the necessity of achieving a growth rate higher than the European average to facilitate real convergence within the EU.

Addressing Bulgaria's aspirations to join the eurozone, economists underscored the significance of economic stability and growth. They noted that admission to the eurozone typically requires a minimum wage above 500 euros, a benchmark Bulgaria has yet to meet.

Velev projected a potential timeline for Bulgaria's eurozone accession, suggesting it may occur around 2025, albeit not necessarily at the beginning of the year. He stressed the importance of prioritizing sustainable economic growth over short-term fixes, such as borrowing.

Looking ahead, Velev expressed optimism about the impact of the new caretaker government, anticipating improved governance and stability. He emphasized the need for sustained management to address Bulgaria's economic challenges effectively.

In summary, Bulgaria's economic performance remains a topic of concern among economists, highlighting the urgent need for reforms to boost productivity, increase incomes, and enhance the country's competitiveness within the EU.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, EU, economy, Eurozone

Related Articles:

Weather in Bulgaria on April 2: Clear Skies Overnight, Windy Conditions Expected

Overnight, Bulgaria can expect mostly clear skies across the country, with a variable southerly wind ranging from weak to moderate, occasionally strengthening to strong in Eastern Bulgaria and on the northern slopes of the mountains

Society » Environment | April 1, 2024, Monday // 17:28

Schengen Entry to Boost Bulgarian and Romanian Tourism, Experts Say

The entry of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area by air and sea is anticipated to have a significant impact on tourism, with experts predicting a substantial increase in visitor numbers

World » EU | April 1, 2024, Monday // 17:26

High Marks for Bulgaria and NRA from The OECD Global Forum

In an important stride towards global transparency and cooperation in tax matters, Bulgaria has received a laudable rating of Largely Compliant from the OECD Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes (GFTEITP)

Business » Finance | April 1, 2024, Monday // 15:43

Bulgaria: Key Ministers Decline Participation in Caretaker Cabinet

Several current ministers in Bulgaria have announced their decision not to participate in the upcoming caretaker cabinet, adding a layer of complexity to the country's political landscape

Politics | April 1, 2024, Monday // 15:30

Ministry of Health Rolls Out Campaign Emphasizing Vaccine Benefits

In a concerted effort to bolster public health, Bulgaria's Health Ministry, in collaboration with UNICEF Bulgaria, announces a proactive campaign advocating the advantages of vaccination, the Ministry stated in a press release on Monday.

Society » Health | April 1, 2024, Monday // 14:07

Greeks Flock to Bulgarian Markets as Lamb Prices Soar Ahead of Easter

As Easter approaches, Greeks are facing the highest lamb prices in recent years, prompting many to seek alternatives across the border in Bulgaria

World » Southeast Europe | April 1, 2024, Monday // 13:08
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

High Marks for Bulgaria and NRA from The OECD Global Forum

In an important stride towards global transparency and cooperation in tax matters, Bulgaria has received a laudable rating of Largely Compliant from the OECD Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes (GFTEITP)

Business » Finance | April 1, 2024, Monday // 15:43

Bulgaria's Path to Eurozone Entry: Finance Minister Asserts Caretaker Government's Role

Bulgaria's Finance Minister, Assen Vassilev, asserts that Bulgaria can attain Eurozone membership by 2025, with the caretaker government capable of steering the nation towards this goal

Business » Finance | April 1, 2024, Monday // 10:28

Bulgaria Nears Eurozone Entry If Inflation Criterion Met, Says Finance Minister

During debates on a draft decision concerning the Bulgarian Energy Holding, Minister of Finance Asen Vassilev announced that Bulgaria is on the brink of entering the Eurozone as it meets the inflation criterion

Business » Finance | March 29, 2024, Friday // 14:24

Up To BGN 5,000 Fine For Incorrect Conversion And Rounding Of Prices From BGN To EUR

In order to protect the economic interests of consumers, there will be a period of double labeling of the prices of goods and services - in leva and in euros

Business » Finance | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 12:42

Rounded Prices in Euros to Hit Bulgarians' Pockets after Eurozone Entry

As Bulgaria inches closer to joining the Eurozone, concerns arise over the implementation of rounded prices in euros, potentially impacting citizens' wallets upon adoption of the single currency

Business » Finance | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 17:10

Bulgaria's E-commerce Set to Contribute 2.11% of GDP in 2023

On a briefing held at the National Press Club of BTA, Nikola Ilchev, the creator and organizer of the Balkan eCommerce Summit, showed projections indicating a significant rise in Bulgaria's e-commerce sector

Business » Finance | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 15:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria