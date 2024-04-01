Bulgaria: Key Ministers Decline Participation in Caretaker Cabinet

Several current ministers in Bulgaria have announced their decision not to participate in the upcoming caretaker cabinet, adding a layer of complexity to the country's political landscape. Among those who have opted out are regional minister Andrey Tsekov, justice minister Atanas Slavov, sports minister Dimitar Iliev, and Todor Tagarev.

Andrey Tsekov, who served as the regional minister, cited his affiliation with the leadership of We Continue the Change as the reason for his decision. Instead of joining the caretaker cabinet, Tsekov plans to resume his role as a Member of Parliament once the outgoing cabinet completes its term.

Similarly, Atanas Slavov, who held the position of justice minister, is aligned with the Democratic Bulgaria leadership and has chosen to return to the parliamentary bank rather than participate in the caretaker government.

Dimitar Iliev, the sports minister, and Todor Tagarev have also declined to be part of the interim cabinet, further complicating the process of forming a functional government during this transitional period.

The responsibility for assembling the caretaker government has now fallen on Dimitar Glavchev, who has been appointed as the interim Prime Minister following the resignation of Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov. However, challenges abound as key ministerial positions remain vacant due to the reluctance of several incumbents to take part.

Even Kiril Vatev, the Minister of Agriculture, has not received an invitation to join the interim government, indicating a widespread trend of current ministers opting out of caretaker roles.