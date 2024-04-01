Ministry of Health Rolls Out Campaign Emphasizing Vaccine Benefits

Society » HEALTH | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 1, 2024, Monday // 14:07
Bulgaria: Ministry of Health Rolls Out Campaign Emphasizing Vaccine Benefits Pixabay

In a concerted effort to bolster public health, Bulgaria's Health Ministry, in collaboration with UNICEF Bulgaria, announces a proactive campaign advocating the advantages of vaccination, the Ministry stated in a press release on Monday. Timed strategically with the European Immunization Week (EIW), slated from April 21 to 27, the initiative aims to underscore the pivotal role of vaccines in safeguarding community well-being.

Recent data reveals a commendable upsurge in immunization rates across Bulgaria. Statistics from 2023 showcase an impressive 93% coverage rate for mandatory childhood immunizations—a notable leap from previous years. Noteworthy among these figures are the robust immunization rates for type B hepatitis and tuberculosis among newborns, illustrating a steadfast commitment to early disease prevention.

A joint survey conducted by the Health Ministry and UNICEF Bulgaria delves into parental perspectives on the National Immunization Calendar, revealing overwhelmingly positive attitudes. Over 90% of surveyed parents acknowledge the importance of vaccines, citing their efficacy in preventing serious childhood illnesses. Additionally, a resounding 88% express confidence in the safety of vaccines, underlining a widespread trust in immunization protocols.

The press release indicated that in 2023, Bulgaria witnessed a concerning scenario where a significant number of children missed out on essential immunizations despite being scheduled for these vaccinations. Specifically, 4,030 children did not receive immunizations against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis, Haemophilus influenzae, and type B viral hepatitis. Additionally, 4,406 children were not vaccinated against pneumococcus, while 4,712 missed out on immunizations for measles, epidemic parotitis, and rubella.

Tags: Bulgaria, immunization, vaccination, health

