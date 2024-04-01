Tragic Incident: Nine Afghan Children Killed in Explosion of Soviet-Era Mine

A devastating incident has rocked the southeastern region of Afghanistan, where nine innocent children tragically lost their lives in a horrifying explosion caused by a long-forgotten mine dating back to the Soviet Union's invasion in the 1980s. According to reports from the Agence France-Presse (AFP), the explosion occurred in the Ghazni province, leaving the local community reeling from the heartbreaking loss.

A senior government official in Ghazni province revealed to AFP that the children, aged between 4 and 10, met their untimely demise on Sunday as a result of the detonation of the decades-old mine. The chilling incident unfolded as the children stumbled upon the explosive device while innocently playing in the area, unaware of the imminent danger it posed.

Tragically, the innocent victims, comprising five girls and four boys, fell victim to the lethal blast, sending shockwaves through the community and prompting an outpouring of grief and sorrow. The senseless loss of young lives has left families shattered and communities grappling with the harsh reality of the perilous remnants of past conflicts that continue to haunt the region.

The incident serves as a grim reminder of the enduring legacy of Afghanistan's tumultuous history, marked by decades of conflict and foreign interventions. The Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan in December 1979, aimed at supporting the communist government in its battle against the Mujahideen insurgency, plunged the country into a protracted and bloody conflict that exacted a heavy toll on civilian lives.

Despite the passage of years since the conclusion of the Soviet occupation in February 1989, Afghanistan remains plagued by the deadly legacy of landmines and unexploded ordnance scattered across its terrain. These lethal remnants of past conflicts pose an ever-present threat to the safety and well-being of civilians, particularly vulnerable children who are often unaware of the dangers lurking beneath the surface.