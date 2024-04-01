Russia: Rescue Operation in 'Pioneer' Mine Suspended, 13 Miners Still Trapped

World » RUSSIA | April 1, 2024, Monday // 13:25
Bulgaria: Russia: Rescue Operation in 'Pioneer' Mine Suspended, 13 Miners Still Trapped

The rescue operation at the 'Pioneer' mine in the Amur region of Russia, where 13 miners remain trapped under the rubble, has been halted. Reports indicate that the decision was made due to the perilous conditions underground, with concerns for the safety of rescuers and mine personnel, as shared by the mine's administration and confirmed by state-run media outlets.

The suspension of the rescue effort comes after nearly two weeks of intense efforts to locate and extract the miners who were buried under debris in the shaft, situated more than 100 meters below ground level. Despite tireless work by rescue teams and the deployment of various tactics, including borehole surveys and camera inspections, hopes of a successful rescue dwindled as indications of water and potential flooding emerged.

Recent updates from the 'Pokrovsky' company, which operates the 'Pioneer' mine, underscore the grim reality facing the rescue operation. The mine's administration has described the underground conditions as perilous, with water, clay, and ice posing significant obstacles to further progress. The decision to suspend the operation was made in light of the escalating risks to the lives of both rescuers and mine employees involved in the search efforts.

Governor Vasiliy Orlov expressed his acknowledgment of the exhaustive efforts exerted by the rescue teams, stating that all available resources were mobilized in the operation. Despite their best efforts, the decision to cease the rescue operation was deemed necessary due to the increasingly hazardous conditions underground.

Last week, the state-run TASS news agency reported a partial suspension of emergency and rescue operations at the 'Pioneer' mine, citing concerns over earth movements and the risk of further collapses. Deputy Executive Director of the 'Pioneer' mine, Alexey Afanasiev, emphasized that efforts were focused on ensuring the safety of all personnel involved, particularly given the unstable conditions within the mine.

The tragic incident has prompted authorities to take action, with the arrest of Alexei Biryukov, the managing director of the mine. Biryukov faces accusations of safety violations during mining operations, further highlighting the importance of stringent safety protocols in hazardous working environments.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Pioneer, mine, rescue, trapped

Related Articles:

Tragic Incident: Nine Afghan Children Killed in Explosion of Soviet-Era Mine

|

Baltimore Bridge Collapses: Rescue Operation Launched (SHOCKING VIDEO)

|

Russian Strike on Kharkiv Claims Lives, Leaves Dozens Trapped Under Rubble

|

Bulgarian President Expresses Gratitude to India for Naval Rescue

|

Bulgaria Extends Gratitude to India for Rescue of Hijacked Ship 'Ruen' Crew

|

Naval Forces Destroy Sea Mine Near Kabakum Beach In Varna

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Russia

Russia Launches Spring Recruitment Drive: Calls for 147,000 New Military Recruits

Russia initiated its spring recruitment campaign on Monday

World » Russia | April 1, 2024, Monday // 10:32

Russian Recruitment Surge: 30,000 New Soldiers Monthly for the War in Ukraine

Recent assessments from British military intelligence reveal a concerning trend: Russia is purportedly recruiting approximately 30,000 soldiers each month for its ongoing war against Ukraine

World » Russia | March 31, 2024, Sunday // 11:00

Kremlin Warns Telegram's Owner Amidst Terror Recruitment Concerns

Amidst reports linking the messaging app Telegram to the recruitment of gunmen involved in a recent attack near Moscow, the Kremlin has issued a warning to the app's owner, Pavel Durov

World » Russia | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 13:07

Putin Warns West: F-16s in Ukraine Will Be Shot Down, But Russia Won't Attack NATO

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Russia has no intention of attacking NATO countries such as Poland, the Baltic states, or the Czech Republic

World » Russia | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 10:24

Russia Defies UN Sanctions: Direct Oil Deliveries to North Korea Deepen Ties

Challenging international sanctions, Russia has commenced direct oil supplies to North Korea, bolstering ties between the two authoritarian regimes and undermining efforts to contain Pyongyang's activities

World » Russia | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 11:45

Accused in Moscow Concert Hall Attack Provide Full Testimony

In the aftermath of the harrowing attack on Moscow's iconic concert hall "Crocus City Hall," the accused perpetrators have come forth with full testimonies detailing the orchestration of the assault and those who aided in its planning

World » Russia | March 26, 2024, Tuesday // 08:41
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria