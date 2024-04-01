Russia: Rescue Operation in 'Pioneer' Mine Suspended, 13 Miners Still Trapped

The rescue operation at the 'Pioneer' mine in the Amur region of Russia, where 13 miners remain trapped under the rubble, has been halted. Reports indicate that the decision was made due to the perilous conditions underground, with concerns for the safety of rescuers and mine personnel, as shared by the mine's administration and confirmed by state-run media outlets.

The suspension of the rescue effort comes after nearly two weeks of intense efforts to locate and extract the miners who were buried under debris in the shaft, situated more than 100 meters below ground level. Despite tireless work by rescue teams and the deployment of various tactics, including borehole surveys and camera inspections, hopes of a successful rescue dwindled as indications of water and potential flooding emerged.

Recent updates from the 'Pokrovsky' company, which operates the 'Pioneer' mine, underscore the grim reality facing the rescue operation. The mine's administration has described the underground conditions as perilous, with water, clay, and ice posing significant obstacles to further progress. The decision to suspend the operation was made in light of the escalating risks to the lives of both rescuers and mine employees involved in the search efforts.

Governor Vasiliy Orlov expressed his acknowledgment of the exhaustive efforts exerted by the rescue teams, stating that all available resources were mobilized in the operation. Despite their best efforts, the decision to cease the rescue operation was deemed necessary due to the increasingly hazardous conditions underground.

Last week, the state-run TASS news agency reported a partial suspension of emergency and rescue operations at the 'Pioneer' mine, citing concerns over earth movements and the risk of further collapses. Deputy Executive Director of the 'Pioneer' mine, Alexey Afanasiev, emphasized that efforts were focused on ensuring the safety of all personnel involved, particularly given the unstable conditions within the mine.

The tragic incident has prompted authorities to take action, with the arrest of Alexei Biryukov, the managing director of the mine. Biryukov faces accusations of safety violations during mining operations, further highlighting the importance of stringent safety protocols in hazardous working environments.