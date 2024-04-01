Greeks Flock to Bulgarian Markets as Lamb Prices Soar Ahead of Easter

As Easter approaches, Greeks are facing the highest lamb prices in recent years, prompting many to seek alternatives across the border in Bulgaria. Local farmers in Greece report that lamb meat prices are expected to soar to 15 euros per kilogram, driving consumers to explore other options for their holiday feasts.

The shortage of lamb in the Greek market is attributed to a significant portion of local breeders choosing to export their livestock at higher prices to countries like Italy, where demand is robust ahead of the Catholic Easter. Consequently, Greece finds itself with a limited supply of lamb available at exorbitant prices, creating challenges for consumers seeking to uphold traditional Easter customs.

On the island of Crete, farmers are grappling with the impact of elevated feed prices and rising production costs, leading to a reduction in the number of lambs being reared, reports BNR. This decrease in production has further exacerbated the scarcity of lamb and contributed to the surge in prices, leaving many consumers in a difficult position as they prepare for the holiday.

Survey data reflects the concerns of many Greeks, with a significant portion indicating that they either plan to forego purchasing lamb altogether or will opt for smaller quantities due to budgetary constraints. The prospect of facing steep prices has prompted consumers to seek alternative options to fulfill their Easter culinary traditions.

In response to the escalating costs and limited availability of lamb domestically, regional media outlets in Northern Greece anticipate a resurgence in cross-border shopping as Greeks seek out affordable options in neighboring Bulgaria. Additionally, with reports of cheaper gasoline prices in Bulgaria, many Greeks are expected to capitalize on the opportunity to fill their vehicles while stocking up on Easter essentials across the border.