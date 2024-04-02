Weather in Bulgaria on April 2: Clear Skies Overnight, Windy Conditions Expected

Overnight, Bulgaria can expect mostly clear skies across the country, with a variable southerly wind ranging from weak to moderate, occasionally strengthening to strong in Eastern Bulgaria and on the northern slopes of the mountains. Minimum temperatures will vary widely, ranging from 6-7°C in some valleys to a balmy 19°C in parts of the Western Pre-Balkans. In the capital city, Sofia, temperatures are forecasted to hover around 13°C.

However, a change is on the horizon as a cold atmospheric front is set to sweep through the country tomorrow. Winds will shift to the west-northwest and intensify, particularly in Northern Bulgaria, helping to clear the atmosphere of Saharan dust. Meanwhile, Southeastern Bulgaria will experience a lingering moderate to strong southwesterly wind, which will later veer from the northwest by evening.

Expect temporary increases in cloudiness from west to east, with showers and thunderstorms likely in some areas afternoon and overnight into Wednesday. Maximum temperatures will range from 21-22°C in the west to 28-29°C in the southeast, with Sofia reaching approximately 21°C.

In the mountainous regions, predominantly sunny conditions will prevail with intermittent cloud cover and localized rainfall and thunderstorms. A robust and stormy southwesterly wind will dominate, gradually subsiding throughout the day as it shifts to the west-northwest, ushering in cooler air. Morning temperatures at higher elevations will be around 16°C at 1200 meters and approximately 8°C at 2000 meters, decreasing as the day progresses.

Along the Black Sea coast, expect mostly sunny skies with notable cloud cover towards the evening and overnight, accompanied by brief rainfall in isolated areas, possibly accompanied by thunder. Winds will start light to moderate from the southwest, increasing and transitioning to the northwest later in the day, especially along the southern coast. Maximum temperatures along the coast will range from 21°C in the north to 29°C in the south, with sea water temperatures ranging from 10-12°C and sea swell reaching 2-3 points.