Bulgaria-Romania Flight Marks Historic Schengen Entry

The inaugural flight between Bulgaria and Romania post their Schengen accession took off from Sofia on schedule at 12:40 p.m.

Thanks to the unanimous decision of the EU Council, ratified at the close of the previous year and enacted on March 31, passengers aboard this flight were spared the cumbersome border control procedures. This move not only streamlines travel logistics but also curtails waiting times by almost 30 minutes, providing a smoother journey for travelers.

Touching down at Bucharest Henri Coandă International Airport, passengers were greeted with an official reception organized by Bulgaria's diplomatic mission in Romania. Heading the delegation was His Excellency Radko Vlaikov, the distinguished ambassador spearheading bilateral relations between the neighboring nations.

For decades, travelers between Bulgaria and Romania have navigated through bureaucratic hurdles and time-consuming border checks. However, with their entry into the Schengen area, such impediments are now consigned to the past, paving the way for enhanced cooperation and mobility.