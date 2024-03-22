Starting April 1st, Antibiotics Exclusively Prescribed with E-Prescriptions

Amidst a shift toward digital healthcare practices, a new regulation mandates that doctors prescribe antibiotics solely through electronic prescription starting today. Previously issued paper prescriptions for antibiotics remain valid for 30 days and can still be filled in pharmacies across the country.

This transition away from paper prescriptions arises amidst concerns voiced by emergency physicians regarding the inability of paramedics and physician assistants to issue electronic prescriptions due to their exclusion from the regulation. According to Dimitar Marinov, chairman of the Pharmaceutical Union, only 38 professionals in this category have been authorized to issue electronic prescriptions so far. However, pharmacies are reported to fulfill electronic prescriptions, provided that the prescribed medication is readily available.

Explaining the process for patients with electronic prescriptions, Marinov noted,

"The only thing the patient needs to know when they have an e-prescription is when they were examined. So that pharmacies can quickly find it, the patient's personal identification number from their ID card”

In response to the new regulation, the association of medical facilities specializing in outpatient care has called for exceptions to be introduced for cases necessitating paper prescriptions for antibiotics. Dr. Katya Ganova emphasized the importance of these exceptions, stating, “There should be consideration given to these exceptions to avoid extremes and fatal mistakes”.

Furthermore, starting today, a 15-day extension of the ban on exporting insulin medications and antibiotics for children takes effect, remaining in place until the middle of April.