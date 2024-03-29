Violent Assault on Afghan Couple in Sofia: Shocking Daylight Attack!

Society » INCIDENTS | April 1, 2024, Monday // 12:25
Bulgaria: Violent Assault on Afghan Couple in Sofia: Shocking Daylight Attack! @novinite.com

In a shocking incident in Sofia, an Afghan man and his Bulgarian wife were brutally attacked by a group of strangers wielding stones and metal rods. The assault occurred in broad daylight in front of the couple's home, leaving them traumatized and shaken.

Javed Nouri, accompanied by his wife, was preparing to leave for work when he noticed a group of unfamiliar individuals near their apartment building. Sensing danger, Nouri immediately called emergency services (112) as a precaution. However, before help could arrive, the situation escalated rapidly.

The attackers, described as young men and a girl, launched a vicious assault on Nouri, using metal rods as weapons. Simultaneously, Nouri's wife was targeted with large stones, forcing her to flee the scene in fear for her life.

Recalling the harrowing ordeal, Nouri recounted how he desperately tried to protect his wife amidst the onslaught of stones hurled at her. In a bid to seek refuge, he sought shelter in a nearby restaurant, pleading with patrons to contact the authorities.

As the attackers continued their threats, including attempts to break into the couple's home, Nouri found himself trapped inside the restaurant's kitchen, cornered by his assailants.

Having resided in Bulgaria since 2003, Nouri expressed shock and disbelief at the brazen attack, emphasizing the unexpected nature of the violence in their neighborhood. Despite the physical and emotional trauma inflicted upon them, Nouri's wife emerged from the incident physically unharmed but deeply shaken by the experience.

In the aftermath of the assault, the couple has made the difficult decision to sell their apartment and relocate to a safer location, seeking refuge from the terrifying ordeal they endured.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, with efforts underway to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, assault, Afghan, daylight attack

Related Articles:

Police Detain Six Foreigners in Overnight Operation at Refugee Centers in Sofia

A recent police operation conducted in refugee centers across Sofia resulted in the detention of six foreigners, as announced by the Ministry of the Interior

Crime | March 29, 2024, Friday // 12:39

Sofia Residents Prepare for End of Heating Season as Temperatures Rise

As the month draws to a close, residents of Sofia are gearing up for the end of the heating season, with "Toplofikatsia" - Sofia announcing the phased shutdown of heating services starting March 31

Society | March 29, 2024, Friday // 11:35

Carrefour Returns to Sofia: French Retail Giant Opens Two Supermarkets in the Bulgarian Capital

After nearly a decade-long absence, the renowned French retail chain Carrefour has made a triumphant return to Bulgaria, marking its comeback with the opening of two supermarkets in Sofia

Business | March 29, 2024, Friday // 09:56

Google, Amazon, Meta and Apple are Meeting in Sofia

Google, Amazon, Meta, and Apple are among the tech giants slated to convene in Sofia for a landmark event in 2025

Society | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 14:20

Bomb Signal At Sofia University And The Sofia Court House!

A bomb signal was received this morning at Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski"

Society » Incidents | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 09:19

Bulgarian Airlines Association Explores Sofia Airport's Transit Hub Potential

Svetoslav Stanulov, chairman of the Association of Bulgarian Airlines (ABA), has emphasized the need to assess Sofia Airport's potential as a hub for transit and transfer flights

Business » Tourism | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 14:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Bulgarian Cruise Ship Collides with Concrete Wall in Austria, 11 Injured

A Bulgarian cruise ship collided with a concrete wall in a sluice on the River Danube in the northern Austrian town of Aschach an der Donau, leaving eleven people injured.

Society » Incidents | March 30, 2024, Saturday // 14:08

Seismic Shockwaves: Bulgaria's Devin and Southwest Greece Hit by Earthquakes

A pair of powerful earthquakes, registering magnitudes of 5.2 and 5.7, have struck Southwest Greece, sending tremors through the region and triggering concerns over potential damage.

Society » Incidents | March 29, 2024, Friday // 09:43

Bomb Signal At Sofia University And The Sofia Court House!

A bomb signal was received this morning at Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski"

Society » Incidents | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 09:19

Serbia on Edge: Race to Find Missing Toddler Near Bulgarian Border Intensifies

A race against time unfolds in Serbia as emergency services mobilize to locate two-year-old Danka Ilić, who vanished from Banjsko Polje near Bor

Society » Incidents | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 14:37

Fire Claims Lives of Four Bulgarians in Germany

A devastating fire in the German town of Solingen has resulted in the tragic loss of four Bulgarian citizens of Turkish origin, including two children

Society » Incidents | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 14:00

Terror in Sofia Neighborhood: Residents Fear for Lives Amidst Unchecked Threats from Troubled Neighbor

Residents of a residential apartment block in the "Obelya" district of the capital city are living in constant fear as a troubled neighbor continues to unleash a reign of terror

Society » Incidents | March 25, 2024, Monday // 10:38
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria