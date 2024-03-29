Violent Assault on Afghan Couple in Sofia: Shocking Daylight Attack!

Police Detain Six Foreigners in Overnight Operation at Refugee Centers in Sofia
A recent police operation conducted in refugee centers across Sofia resulted in the detention of six foreigners, as announced by the Ministry of the Interior
In a shocking incident in Sofia, an Afghan man and his Bulgarian wife were brutally attacked by a group of strangers wielding stones and metal rods. The assault occurred in broad daylight in front of the couple's home, leaving them traumatized and shaken.
Javed Nouri, accompanied by his wife, was preparing to leave for work when he noticed a group of unfamiliar individuals near their apartment building. Sensing danger, Nouri immediately called emergency services (112) as a precaution. However, before help could arrive, the situation escalated rapidly.
The attackers, described as young men and a girl, launched a vicious assault on Nouri, using metal rods as weapons. Simultaneously, Nouri's wife was targeted with large stones, forcing her to flee the scene in fear for her life.
Recalling the harrowing ordeal, Nouri recounted how he desperately tried to protect his wife amidst the onslaught of stones hurled at her. In a bid to seek refuge, he sought shelter in a nearby restaurant, pleading with patrons to contact the authorities.
As the attackers continued their threats, including attempts to break into the couple's home, Nouri found himself trapped inside the restaurant's kitchen, cornered by his assailants.
Having resided in Bulgaria since 2003, Nouri expressed shock and disbelief at the brazen attack, emphasizing the unexpected nature of the violence in their neighborhood. Despite the physical and emotional trauma inflicted upon them, Nouri's wife emerged from the incident physically unharmed but deeply shaken by the experience.
In the aftermath of the assault, the couple has made the difficult decision to sell their apartment and relocate to a safer location, seeking refuge from the terrifying ordeal they endured.
Authorities are currently investigating the incident, with efforts underway to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.
