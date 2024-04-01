Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Claims 9th Position in World Tennis Rankings

Bulgaria’s tennis sensation Grigor Dimitrov has made a triumphant return to the elite top 10 of the ATP rankings, marking a significant accomplishment in his career. After a hiatus of 260 weeks, Dimitrov's stellar performance at the Miami Masters 1000 catapulted him three places up the rankings, landing him firmly in ninth position with 3,540 points.

Dimitrov's return to the top of men's tennis has been remarkable. His 20th ATP singles final at the Miami Masters displayed his determination, solidifying his status as Bulgaria's most successful tennis player.

In the fiercely contested Race to Turin ranking, Dimitrov has surged seven positions, now standing at an impressive sixth place with 1465 points accrued since the onset of 2024. With the top eight players securing coveted spots in the ATP finals in Turin, Dimitrov's stellar form bodes well for his prospects in the upcoming tournaments.

The next tournament, Dimitrov will compete in is the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 on clay, starting April 7th.

Joining Dimitrov in the ranks of Bulgarian tennis talent are Dimitar Kuzmanov, currently placed 233rd, and Adrian Andreev at 236th position. Their contributions to the sport further underscore Bulgaria’s growing presence in the global tennis arena.

Meanwhile, in the ATP rankings, Novak Djokovic continues his reign at the summit with 9725 points, closely followed by Jannik SinNer and Carlos Alcaraz in second and third place respectively.

On the women’s front, Viktoriya Tomova represents Bulgaria at the 74th in the WTA rankings. Set to compete in the green clay tournament in Charleston, South Carolina, Tomova faces off against Mayar Sherif of Egypt in a highly anticipated match today.

