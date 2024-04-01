Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Claims 9th Position in World Tennis Rankings

Sports | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 1, 2024, Monday // 09:51
Bulgaria’s tennis sensation Grigor Dimitrov has made a triumphant return to the elite top 10 of the ATP rankings, marking a significant accomplishment in his career. After a hiatus of 260 weeks, Dimitrov's stellar performance at the Miami Masters 1000 catapulted him three places up the rankings, landing him firmly in ninth position with 3,540 points.

Dimitrov's return to the top of men's tennis has been remarkable. His 20th ATP singles final at the Miami Masters displayed his determination, solidifying his status as Bulgaria's most successful tennis player.

In the fiercely contested Race to Turin ranking, Dimitrov has surged seven positions, now standing at an impressive sixth place with 1465 points accrued since the onset of 2024. With the top eight players securing coveted spots in the ATP finals in Turin, Dimitrov's stellar form bodes well for his prospects in the upcoming tournaments.

The next tournament, Dimitrov will compete in is the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 on clay, starting April 7th.

Joining Dimitrov in the ranks of Bulgarian tennis talent are Dimitar Kuzmanov, currently placed 233rd, and Adrian Andreev at 236th position. Their contributions to the sport further underscore Bulgaria’s growing presence in the global tennis arena.

Meanwhile, in the ATP rankings, Novak Djokovic continues his reign at the summit with 9725 points, closely followed by Jannik SinNer and Carlos Alcaraz in second and third place respectively.

On the women’s front, Viktoriya Tomova represents Bulgaria at the 74th in the WTA rankings. Set to compete in the green clay tournament in Charleston, South Carolina, Tomova faces off against Mayar Sherif of Egypt in a highly anticipated match today.

Grigor's loss

In the final of the Miami "Masters" tournament, Grigor Dimitrov suffered a 3:6, 1:6 defeat against Jannik Sinner, failing to secure his second title of the year. The Bulgarian was outclassed by the world #3, while Sinner continued his impressive form by clinching his third title of 2024, adding the Miami trophy to his previous victories at the Australian Open and Rotterdam. With only one loss in 23 matches this year, Siner is set to rise to the second position in the world rankings from Monday.

Throughout the tournament, Dimitrov defeated three top 10 players - Hubert Hurkacz, Carlos Alcaraz, and Alexander Zverev. This marked Dimitrov's third appearance in a Masters final and his 20th overall at the ATP level, with a record of 9 wins and 11 losses in title matches.

In the match, Dimitrov had opportunities to break early on but failed to capitalize, while Sinner capitalized on his chances to secure the first set. In the second set, Sinner continued to apply pressure, eventually breaking Dimitrov's serve to seal the victory after an hour and 13 minutes of play.

Dimitrov's statistics in the match revealed his struggle to compete against Sinner's dominance, winning only 59% of first serve points compared to Sinner's 88%. Despite hitting more winners than Sinner, Dimitrov was plagued by unforced errors, committing 7 compared to Siner's 4.

At the award ceremony, Dimitrov congratulated Sinner and acknowledged his opponent's exceptional performance throughout the year. He expressed gratitude for the support of the crowd and hoped to build on his success in Miami in the future, aiming to take the next step in his career. Despite falling short in the final, Dimitrov reflected on the tournament as a significant achievement, especially considering his previous best finish in Miami was the fourth round.

