Bulgaria's Path to Eurozone Entry: Finance Minister Asserts Caretaker Government's Role

Business » FINANCE | April 1, 2024, Monday // 10:28
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Path to Eurozone Entry: Finance Minister Asserts Caretaker Government's Role

Bulgaria's Finance Minister, Assen Vassilev, asserts that Bulgaria can attain Eurozone membership by 2025, with the caretaker government capable of steering the nation towards this goal. In a recent interview on Nova TV, Vassilev highlighted the European Commission's acknowledgment of Bulgaria's progress, signaling that meeting inflation criteria is the final hurdle before initiating the accession process.

Moreover, Vassilev addressed Bulgaria's partial Schengen membership, noting the lifting of air and sea border controls while land border issues persist. Discussions with Austria regarding land borders are ongoing, with Vassilev expressing confidence that the caretaker government can navigate these negotiations without significant election-related delays. He anticipates a decision on land border controls by the end of 2024, paving the way for their removal in 2025.

The Finance Minister also weighed in on Bulgaria's interior ministry, advocating for leadership changes to address concerns of vote manipulation and election rigging. He commended former Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov for his efforts in combating electoral malpractice but criticized current Minister Kalin Stoyanov's performance in this regard. However, decisions regarding ministerial appointments lie with Prime Minister-designate Dimitar Glavchev and President Rumen Radev.

Additionally, Vassilev revealed insights from a recent meeting with Boyko Borissov, leader of the GERB party, discussing the need for transparency in regulatory authority recruitments. Despite tensions, the meeting was characterized by frank dialogue, with Vassilev urging GERB to renounce unfair competition practices.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Eurozone, caretaker, Vassilev

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Swelters as Temperature Records Shattered Across the Country

Bulgaria experienced scorching temperatures on Monday, with record highs exceeding 30 degrees Celsius in various regions

Society » Environment | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 09:00

Yellow Code Alert: Strong Winds Forecasted for 18 Regions in Bulgaria

Residents across Bulgaria have been cautioned to brace themselves as the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) issued a yellow code warning for strong winds expected on April 2

Society » Environment | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 08:43

Weather in Bulgaria on April 2: Clear Skies Overnight, Windy Conditions Expected

Overnight, Bulgaria can expect mostly clear skies across the country, with a variable southerly wind ranging from weak to moderate, occasionally strengthening to strong in Eastern Bulgaria and on the northern slopes of the mountains

Society » Environment | April 1, 2024, Monday // 17:28

Schengen Entry to Boost Bulgarian and Romanian Tourism, Experts Say

The entry of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area by air and sea is anticipated to have a significant impact on tourism, with experts predicting a substantial increase in visitor numbers

World » EU | April 1, 2024, Monday // 17:26

High Marks for Bulgaria and NRA from The OECD Global Forum

In an important stride towards global transparency and cooperation in tax matters, Bulgaria has received a laudable rating of Largely Compliant from the OECD Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes (GFTEITP)

Business » Finance | April 1, 2024, Monday // 15:43

Bulgarian Economists: No EU Country Has Entered The Eurozone With Minimum Wage Below 500 Euros!

As Bulgaria grapples with economic challenges, economists highlight the country's lagging position in the European Union, particularly in terms of purchasing power

Business » Finance | April 1, 2024, Monday // 15:38
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

High Marks for Bulgaria and NRA from The OECD Global Forum

In an important stride towards global transparency and cooperation in tax matters, Bulgaria has received a laudable rating of Largely Compliant from the OECD Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes (GFTEITP)

Business » Finance | April 1, 2024, Monday // 15:43

Bulgarian Economists: No EU Country Has Entered The Eurozone With Minimum Wage Below 500 Euros!

As Bulgaria grapples with economic challenges, economists highlight the country's lagging position in the European Union, particularly in terms of purchasing power

Business » Finance | April 1, 2024, Monday // 15:38

Bulgaria Nears Eurozone Entry If Inflation Criterion Met, Says Finance Minister

During debates on a draft decision concerning the Bulgarian Energy Holding, Minister of Finance Asen Vassilev announced that Bulgaria is on the brink of entering the Eurozone as it meets the inflation criterion

Business » Finance | March 29, 2024, Friday // 14:24

Up To BGN 5,000 Fine For Incorrect Conversion And Rounding Of Prices From BGN To EUR

In order to protect the economic interests of consumers, there will be a period of double labeling of the prices of goods and services - in leva and in euros

Business » Finance | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 12:42

Rounded Prices in Euros to Hit Bulgarians' Pockets after Eurozone Entry

As Bulgaria inches closer to joining the Eurozone, concerns arise over the implementation of rounded prices in euros, potentially impacting citizens' wallets upon adoption of the single currency

Business » Finance | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 17:10

Bulgaria's E-commerce Set to Contribute 2.11% of GDP in 2023

On a briefing held at the National Press Club of BTA, Nikola Ilchev, the creator and organizer of the Balkan eCommerce Summit, showed projections indicating a significant rise in Bulgaria's e-commerce sector

Business » Finance | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 15:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria