Bulgaria's Path to Eurozone Entry: Finance Minister Asserts Caretaker Government's Role

Bulgaria's Finance Minister, Assen Vassilev, asserts that Bulgaria can attain Eurozone membership by 2025, with the caretaker government capable of steering the nation towards this goal. In a recent interview on Nova TV, Vassilev highlighted the European Commission's acknowledgment of Bulgaria's progress, signaling that meeting inflation criteria is the final hurdle before initiating the accession process.

Moreover, Vassilev addressed Bulgaria's partial Schengen membership, noting the lifting of air and sea border controls while land border issues persist. Discussions with Austria regarding land borders are ongoing, with Vassilev expressing confidence that the caretaker government can navigate these negotiations without significant election-related delays. He anticipates a decision on land border controls by the end of 2024, paving the way for their removal in 2025.

The Finance Minister also weighed in on Bulgaria's interior ministry, advocating for leadership changes to address concerns of vote manipulation and election rigging. He commended former Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov for his efforts in combating electoral malpractice but criticized current Minister Kalin Stoyanov's performance in this regard. However, decisions regarding ministerial appointments lie with Prime Minister-designate Dimitar Glavchev and President Rumen Radev.

Additionally, Vassilev revealed insights from a recent meeting with Boyko Borissov, leader of the GERB party, discussing the need for transparency in regulatory authority recruitments. Despite tensions, the meeting was characterized by frank dialogue, with Vassilev urging GERB to renounce unfair competition practices.