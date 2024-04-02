Bulgaria's Path to Eurozone Entry: Finance Minister Asserts Caretaker Government's Role

Bulgaria Swelters as Temperature Records Shattered Across the Country
Bulgaria experienced scorching temperatures on Monday, with record highs exceeding 30 degrees Celsius in various regions
Bulgaria's Finance Minister, Assen Vassilev, asserts that Bulgaria can attain Eurozone membership by 2025, with the caretaker government capable of steering the nation towards this goal. In a recent interview on Nova TV, Vassilev highlighted the European Commission's acknowledgment of Bulgaria's progress, signaling that meeting inflation criteria is the final hurdle before initiating the accession process.
Moreover, Vassilev addressed Bulgaria's partial Schengen membership, noting the lifting of air and sea border controls while land border issues persist. Discussions with Austria regarding land borders are ongoing, with Vassilev expressing confidence that the caretaker government can navigate these negotiations without significant election-related delays. He anticipates a decision on land border controls by the end of 2024, paving the way for their removal in 2025.
The Finance Minister also weighed in on Bulgaria's interior ministry, advocating for leadership changes to address concerns of vote manipulation and election rigging. He commended former Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov for his efforts in combating electoral malpractice but criticized current Minister Kalin Stoyanov's performance in this regard. However, decisions regarding ministerial appointments lie with Prime Minister-designate Dimitar Glavchev and President Rumen Radev.
Additionally, Vassilev revealed insights from a recent meeting with Boyko Borissov, leader of the GERB party, discussing the need for transparency in regulatory authority recruitments. Despite tensions, the meeting was characterized by frank dialogue, with Vassilev urging GERB to renounce unfair competition practices.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
In an important stride towards global transparency and cooperation in tax matters, Bulgaria has received a laudable rating of Largely Compliant from the OECD Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes (GFTEITP)
As Bulgaria grapples with economic challenges, economists highlight the country's lagging position in the European Union, particularly in terms of purchasing power
During debates on a draft decision concerning the Bulgarian Energy Holding, Minister of Finance Asen Vassilev announced that Bulgaria is on the brink of entering the Eurozone as it meets the inflation criterion
In order to protect the economic interests of consumers, there will be a period of double labeling of the prices of goods and services - in leva and in euros
As Bulgaria inches closer to joining the Eurozone, concerns arise over the implementation of rounded prices in euros, potentially impacting citizens' wallets upon adoption of the single currency
On a briefing held at the National Press Club of BTA, Nikola Ilchev, the creator and organizer of the Balkan eCommerce Summit, showed projections indicating a significant rise in Bulgaria's e-commerce sector
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022