Israeli Troops Exit Al-Shifa Hospital Amidst US-Israeli Military Talks
Eyewitnesses report that the Israeli army is pulling back from Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, as confirmed by an AFP journalist. Tanks are seen withdrawing from the premises, with the IDF allegedly firing shells to cover their exit before heading southwest of Gaza City. The Health Ministry of Hamas claims to have discovered numerous bodies, some in advanced stages of decomposition, within and around Al-Shifa Hospital post-Israeli withdrawal. The hospital infrastructure is reported to have sustained significant damage.
Simultaneously, Reuters reveals plans for a virtual meeting between the United States and Israel to discuss Israeli military operations targeting Rafah in the Gaza Strip. Participants from both nations include representatives from national security, defense, and intelligence agencies. The meeting aims to lay groundwork for an in-person discussion in the near future.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has issued warnings about ongoing preparations for a potential operation in Rafah, situated on the Gaza-Egypt border, as part of efforts to secure a decisive victory against Hamas.
Schengen Entry to Boost Bulgarian and Romanian Tourism, Experts Say
The entry of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area by air and sea is anticipated to have a significant impact on tourism, with experts predicting a substantial increase in visitor numbers
Tragic Incident: Nine Afghan Children Killed in Explosion of Soviet-Era Mine
A devastating incident has rocked the southeastern region of Afghanistan, where nine innocent children tragically lost their lives in a horrifying explosion caused by a long-forgotten mine dating back to the Soviet Union's invasion in the 1980s
Russia: Rescue Operation in 'Pioneer' Mine Suspended, 13 Miners Still Trapped
The rescue operation at the 'Pioneer' mine in the Amur region of Russia, where 13 miners remain trapped under the rubble, has been halted
Ukrainian Forces Obliterate Russian Tank Battalion Near Avdiivka
The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled a major tank attack launched by the Russian army near Avdiivka
Greeks Flock to Bulgarian Markets as Lamb Prices Soar Ahead of Easter
As Easter approaches, Greeks are facing the highest lamb prices in recent years, prompting many to seek alternatives across the border in Bulgaria
Interpol Launches International Search for Missing Two-Year-Old Girl from Serbia
Interpol has initiated a global search for Danka Ilić, a two-year-old girl reported missing from Serbia, according to Radio Free Europe's Serbian edition