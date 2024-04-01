Bulgaria: Dimitar Glavchev Goes On Leave To Form A Cabinet

Amidst a wave of political maneuvering, Bulgaria witnessed a significant development as the Chairman of the Audit Chamber, Dimitar Glavchev, announced his decision to embark on unpaid leave, dedicating himself entirely to the task of forming a caretaker cabinet. With the imperative to present the proposed caretaker government to the head of state by Saturday at the latest, Glavchev's move underscores the urgency to streamline the process amidst constitutional ambiguities.

The absence of specified deadlines in the Constitution for prime ministerial candidates to propose a government necessitates expedited actions, particularly in light of the aim to synchronize the upcoming elections. As President Rumen Radev officially assigns Glavchev the responsibility of assembling a caretaker cabinet, the emphasis shifts towards assembling a team of experts rather than seasoned politicians.

Yesterday, Glavchev provided glimpses into the behind-the-scenes negotiations, punctuating his social media posts with references to ongoing discussions. With deliberations underway regarding potential ministerial candidates and the cabinet's composition, the nation eagerly awaits the unveiling of Bulgaria's interim leadership.

"The president chose a bright political face of GERB. This is his choice. Now the most important thing is that the main task of the caretaker cabinet is to have fair elections," commented former Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov and assured that "We Continue the Change" will not participate in this cabinet.

In a notable divergence from the president's choice, GERB leader Boyko Borissov publicly expressed reservations regarding Glavchev's nomination, expressing a hope that he would not be selected for the position. This dissent within Bulgaria's political elite underscores the complexities and tensions underlying the process of forming a caretaker government.