Bulgaria: Dimitar Glavchev Goes On Leave To Form A Cabinet

Politics | April 1, 2024, Monday // 09:01
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Dimitar Glavchev Goes On Leave To Form A Cabinet

Amidst a wave of political maneuvering, Bulgaria witnessed a significant development as the Chairman of the Audit Chamber, Dimitar Glavchev, announced his decision to embark on unpaid leave, dedicating himself entirely to the task of forming a caretaker cabinet. With the imperative to present the proposed caretaker government to the head of state by Saturday at the latest, Glavchev's move underscores the urgency to streamline the process amidst constitutional ambiguities.

The absence of specified deadlines in the Constitution for prime ministerial candidates to propose a government necessitates expedited actions, particularly in light of the aim to synchronize the upcoming elections. As President Rumen Radev officially assigns Glavchev the responsibility of assembling a caretaker cabinet, the emphasis shifts towards assembling a team of experts rather than seasoned politicians.

Yesterday, Glavchev provided glimpses into the behind-the-scenes negotiations, punctuating his social media posts with references to ongoing discussions. With deliberations underway regarding potential ministerial candidates and the cabinet's composition, the nation eagerly awaits the unveiling of Bulgaria's interim leadership.

"The president chose a bright political face of GERB. This is his choice. Now the most important thing is that the main task of the caretaker cabinet is to have fair elections," commented former Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov and assured that "We Continue the Change" will not participate in this cabinet.

In a notable divergence from the president's choice, GERB leader Boyko Borissov publicly expressed reservations regarding Glavchev's nomination, expressing a hope that he would not be selected for the position. This dissent within Bulgaria's political elite underscores the complexities and tensions underlying the process of forming a caretaker government.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Glavchev, caretaker, Cabinet

Related Articles:

Weather in Bulgaria on April 2: Clear Skies Overnight, Windy Conditions Expected

Overnight, Bulgaria can expect mostly clear skies across the country, with a variable southerly wind ranging from weak to moderate, occasionally strengthening to strong in Eastern Bulgaria and on the northern slopes of the mountains

Society » Environment | April 1, 2024, Monday // 17:28

Schengen Entry to Boost Bulgarian and Romanian Tourism, Experts Say

The entry of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area by air and sea is anticipated to have a significant impact on tourism, with experts predicting a substantial increase in visitor numbers

World » EU | April 1, 2024, Monday // 17:26

High Marks for Bulgaria and NRA from The OECD Global Forum

In an important stride towards global transparency and cooperation in tax matters, Bulgaria has received a laudable rating of Largely Compliant from the OECD Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes (GFTEITP)

Business » Finance | April 1, 2024, Monday // 15:43

Bulgarian Economists: No EU Country Has Entered The Eurozone With Minimum Wage Below 500 Euros!

As Bulgaria grapples with economic challenges, economists highlight the country's lagging position in the European Union, particularly in terms of purchasing power

Business » Finance | April 1, 2024, Monday // 15:38

Bulgaria: Key Ministers Decline Participation in Caretaker Cabinet

Several current ministers in Bulgaria have announced their decision not to participate in the upcoming caretaker cabinet, adding a layer of complexity to the country's political landscape

Politics | April 1, 2024, Monday // 15:30

Ministry of Health Rolls Out Campaign Emphasizing Vaccine Benefits

In a concerted effort to bolster public health, Bulgaria's Health Ministry, in collaboration with UNICEF Bulgaria, announces a proactive campaign advocating the advantages of vaccination, the Ministry stated in a press release on Monday.

Society » Health | April 1, 2024, Monday // 14:07
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian and American Air Forces Join Forces for Black Sea Vigilance Exercise

In a display of steadfast alliance and strategic cooperation, the Bulgarian and American air forces have launched joint exercises aimed at enhancing their readiness and coordination in the Black Sea region

Politics » Defense | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 08:31

Bulgaria: Key Ministers Decline Participation in Caretaker Cabinet

Several current ministers in Bulgaria have announced their decision not to participate in the upcoming caretaker cabinet, adding a layer of complexity to the country's political landscape

Politics | April 1, 2024, Monday // 15:30

Bulgaria-Romania Flight Marks Historic Schengen Entry

The inaugural flight between Bulgaria and Romania post their Schengen accession took off from Sofia on schedule at 12:40 p.m

Politics | April 1, 2024, Monday // 11:44

Bulgaria's New PM Dimitar Glavchev Tasked with Forming Interim Government in 7 Days

Amidst Bulgaria's political deadlock, Chairman of the Audit Chamber, Dimitar Glavchev, has been entrusted with the responsibility of forming an interim government in 7 days by President Rumen Radev

Politics | March 30, 2024, Saturday // 17:13

President Radev Tasks Glavchev with Forming Interim Government Amid Political Crisis in Bulgaria

In a decisive move amid Bulgaria's political turmoil, President Rumen Radev has bestowed the mandate to form an interim government upon Dimitar Glavchev,

Politics | March 30, 2024, Saturday // 14:43

'Revival' Leader Questions Glavchev Nomination for Caretaker PM

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the "Revival" party, has voiced criticism over the appointment of Dimitar Glavchev as the candidate for acting prime minister, describing him as a prominent political figure

Politics | March 30, 2024, Saturday // 14:26
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria